The Macallan Gold Single Malt Whiskey 70Cl - Sweet

5(1)Write a review
The Macallan Gold Single Malt Whiskey 70Cl - Sweet
£ 36.00
£51.43/litre

Product Description

  • Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Matured exclusively in the perfect balance of hand-picked sherry seasoned American and European oak casks
  • The Macallan Double Cask Gold reveals the unrivalled commitment to the mastery of wood and spirit for which The Macallan has been known since it was established in 1824. The perfect partnership of Oloroso sherry seasoned American and European oak casks creates this burnished gold whisky. Light citrus notes and boiled sweets rule the palate before giving way to cinnamon, ginger and toasted apples.
  • Double Cask
  • Natural colour
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Light citrus notes and boiled sweets rule the palate before giving way to cinnamon, ginger and toasted apples

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Name and address

  • Distilled and bottled by:
  • The Macallan Distillers Ltd.,
  • Easter Elchies,
  • Craigellachie,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • The Macallan Distillers Ltd.,
  • Easter Elchies,
  • Craigellachie,
  • Scotland.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Nice very smooth

5 stars

Nice very smooth

