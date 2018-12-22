By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roast In Bag Whole Chicken Pork Sage And Onion Stuffed 1.5Kg

2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Roast In Bag Whole Chicken Pork Sage And Onion Stuffed 1.5Kg
£ 5.00
£3.34/kg
  • Energy998kJ 239kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.5g
    18%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 798kJ / 191kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh class A basted whole chicken, with a pork sausagemeat, onion and sage stuffing. Without giblets.
  • From Trusted Farms Cook up an easy roast any day of the week. Our roast in the bag whole chicken is oven ready and seals in flavour for perfect results. This succulent centrepiece is filled with pork, sage and onion stuffing for a flavoursome, hassle free family meal. Just place in the oven and follow the simple cooking instructions. For a crispy skin, baste with the cooking juices after opening the bag. Return to the oven and cook for a further 5 to 10 minutes. Serve with tasty trimmings like our Classic roast potatoes recipe. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find our side dish recipes. From trusted farms. Our chickens are reared by selected farmers in spacious barns with daylight and bales to encourage natural behaviours and ensure their wellbeing.
  • From Trusted Farms Oven ready and seals in flavour for perfect results
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (86%), Pork Belly, Water, Onion, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Dextrose (Sulphites), Parsley, Salt, Sage, Honey, Onion Powder (Sulphites), Cornflour, Dried Thyme, Coriander, Mace, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Stabiliser (Trisodium Diphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Cayenne Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 1 hr 35 mins
Place chicken in ovenable bag into a deep roasting tin (approx. 5cm deep). Cook for 1 hr 15 mins on the middle shelf. Remove from oven, place on a heatproof flat surface and open the bag carefully by slitting down the front of the bag with scissors. Baste the chicken with the cooking juices and return to the oven for 20 mins. Remove from the oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Make sure the bag does not touch the oven walls, shelves or heating element.
  • Take extra care when opening the bag as steam will escape and the bag will be full of hot cooking juices. The bag may open during cooking and result in cooking juices to seep from the foil tray to the roasting tin.
  • This product is fully prepared and can be cooked in its packaging.
  • For best results, we recommend cooking in the bag.
  • Do not pierce or open before cooking.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy798kJ / 191kcal998kJ / 239kcal
Fat10.0g12.5g
Saturates2.8g3.5g
Carbohydrate1.7g2.1g
Sugars0.4g0.5g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein23.3g29.1g
Salt0.4g0.5g
When cooked according to instructions.--

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Never Again

1 stars

The foil tray had nearly a pint of watery oil in it after the chicken was cooked .absolutely disgusting , i ate a little bit and all I could taste was grease . I gave the rest to some feral cats . They must pump it up with crap to put the weight up .never again .

The stuffing was so overpowering and wasn’t partic

1 stars

The stuffing was so overpowering and wasn’t particularly nice. Stuffing had far too much dried sage and texture was awful. A horrible chicken dinner resulted. Very disappointed.

Great way to cook.

5 stars

I love buying my chicken in a cook in a bag as it makes it easy and clean to cook.

