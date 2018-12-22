Tesco Roast In Bag Whole Chicken Pork Sage And Onion Stuffed 1.5Kg

Never Again
The foil tray had nearly a pint of watery oil in it after the chicken was cooked .absolutely disgusting , i ate a little bit and all I could taste was grease . I gave the rest to some feral cats . They must pump it up with crap to put the weight up .never again .
The stuffing was so overpowering and wasn’t partic
The stuffing was so overpowering and wasn’t particularly nice. Stuffing had far too much dried sage and texture was awful. A horrible chicken dinner resulted. Very disappointed.
Great way to cook.
I love buying my chicken in a cook in a bag as it makes it easy and clean to cook.