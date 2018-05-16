Ouzo 12 70Cl

- In 1880, Greeks who loved the real taste of Ouzo, preferred the special Ouzo produced at the most renowned distillery of the time and stored in the barrel with the number 12. Thus Ouzo 12 was born. To this day, only the finest herbs and seeds are harmoniously blended using the same secret recipe and then double distilled to ensure the exquisite aroma of an Ouzo loved by generations of Greeks. Enjoy Ouzo 12 the Greek way: on ice or chilled with water as a refreshing aperitif.
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- To this day, only the finest herbs and seeds are harmoniously blended using the same secret recipe and then double distilled to ensure the exquisite aroma of an Ouzo loved by generations of Greeks
Alcohol Units
26.6
ABV
38% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store away from direct sunlight, which might affect the taste.
Produce of
Distilled and bottled in Greece
Name and address
- Kaloyiannis,
- Koutsikos,
- Distilleries S.A.,
- Volos.
Return to
- www.ouzol12.com
- Tel: 0845 085 6000
- www.catalystbrands.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019