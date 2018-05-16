By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ouzo 12 70Cl

£ 16.50
£23.58/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • In 1880, Greeks who loved the real taste of Ouzo, preferred the special Ouzo produced at the most renowned distillery of the time and stored in the barrel with the number 12. Thus Ouzo 12 was born. To this day, only the finest herbs and seeds are harmoniously blended using the same secret recipe and then double distilled to ensure the exquisite aroma of an Ouzo loved by generations of Greeks. Enjoy Ouzo 12 the Greek way: on ice or chilled with water as a refreshing aperitif.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • To this day, only the finest herbs and seeds are harmoniously blended using the same secret recipe and then double distilled to ensure the exquisite aroma of an Ouzo loved by generations of Greeks

Alcohol Units

26.6

ABV

38% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store away from direct sunlight, which might affect the taste.

Produce of

Distilled and bottled in Greece

Name and address

  • Kaloyiannis,
  • Koutsikos,
  • Distilleries S.A.,
  • Volos.

Return to

  • www.ouzol12.com
  • Tel: 0845 085 6000
  • www.catalystbrands.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

