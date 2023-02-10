Pudliszki Mild Tomato Ketchup 480G

Delicious and great value, although I think Heinz
Delicious and great value, although I think Heinz still has a place in my food cupboard since they have slightly different flavours that compliment different things. My only gripe is that the bottle cap opening is so small that you need a lot of pressure to squeeze any out, meaning it comes out in big dollops, so it's not ideal for things like hot dogs.
best ketchup!! much better than heinz
Bargain and Better
Better than Heinz and a fraction of the old cost, never mind the massive over inflation.
Best ketchup going
Delicious!
The best on the market. Goodbye Heinz.
Love it
Thought I would give this a try as it was on offer and had great reviews. Love it, so does my husband. Well done tesco.
Thick, fruity and flavourful
I usually buy Heinz as it has the best flavour which suits my taste, but reading the reviews I thought I’d try this brand (albeit owned by Heinz). I’m now converted - but I made an error in suggesting my daughter (who also normally buys Heinz) gives it a taste test. The error? I now have to buy another bottle.
Great but bring back the spicy one
absolutely fantastic, we buy this whenever we do our shop, though we do prefer the spicy one from this brand but Tesco don't seem to stock it online anymore, please Tesco, if anyone sees this, put it back
Fantastic
Tesco brand was out of stock and I refuse to pay extortionate prices for main brand so I thought I'd give this a try. It's really good, full of flavour and not watery like some of the cheaper brands. Definitely hooked and I'm off to try the spicy one next
Saucy Inflation
Excellent quality product, but a 15% price hike in one week is crazy.