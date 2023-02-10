We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pudliszki Mild Tomato Ketchup 480G

Pudliszki Mild Tomato Ketchup 480G
£1.25
£0.26/100g

Product Description

  • Mild tomato Ketchup
  • Full of tomato taste. Based on quantitative test (2018)
  • No Preservatives
  • Pasteurised product
  • Kosher certified
  • Pack size: 480G

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Puree 62%, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Product may contain Celery.

Storage

Best before: see date, production code on the cap.Store in a dry place at room temperature. After opening refrigerate.

Produce of

Distributed in the UK

Number of uses

Packaging contains 32 suggested portions of product

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Pudliszki Sp. z o.o.,
  • Pudliszki ul. Fabryczna 7,
  • 63-840 Krobia.

Return to

  • Pudliszki Sp. z o.o.,
  • Pudliszki ul. Fabryczna 7,
  • 63-840 Krobia.
  • 801 190 190

Net Contents

480g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper (15 g)%RI** portion(15g) provides
Energy628 kJ/148 kcal94 kJ/22 kcal1%
Fat0,1 g<0,1 g<1%
of which saturates<0,1 g<0,1 g<1%
Carbohydrate35 g5,3 g2%
of which sugars30 g4,6 g5%
Fibre1,1 g0,2 g-
Protein1,1 g0,2 g<1%
Salt3,3 g0,49 g8%
**RI - Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 000 kcal)---
Packaging contains 32 suggested portions of product---
16 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Delicious and great value, although I think Heinz

5 stars

Delicious and great value, although I think Heinz still has a place in my food cupboard since they have slightly different flavours that compliment different things. My only gripe is that the bottle cap opening is so small that you need a lot of pressure to squeeze any out, meaning it comes out in big dollops, so it's not ideal for things like hot dogs.

best ketchup!! much better than heinz

5 stars

best ketchup!! much better than heinz

Bargain and Better

5 stars

Better than Heinz and a fraction of the old cost, never mind the massive over inflation.

Best ketchup going

5 stars

Best ketchup going

Delicious!

5 stars

The best on the market. Goodbye Heinz.

Love it

5 stars

Thought I would give this a try as it was on offer and had great reviews. Love it, so does my husband. Well done tesco.

Thick, fruity and flavourful

5 stars

I usually buy Heinz as it has the best flavour which suits my taste, but reading the reviews I thought I’d try this brand (albeit owned by Heinz). I’m now converted - but I made an error in suggesting my daughter (who also normally buys Heinz) gives it a taste test. The error? I now have to buy another bottle.

Great but bring back the spicy one

5 stars

absolutely fantastic, we buy this whenever we do our shop, though we do prefer the spicy one from this brand but Tesco don't seem to stock it online anymore, please Tesco, if anyone sees this, put it back

Fantastic

5 stars

Tesco brand was out of stock and I refuse to pay extortionate prices for main brand so I thought I'd give this a try. It's really good, full of flavour and not watery like some of the cheaper brands. Definitely hooked and I'm off to try the spicy one next

Saucy Inflation

5 stars

Excellent quality product, but a 15% price hike in one week is crazy.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

