Ella's Kitchen The Yellow One Multipack

Product Description

  • The Yellow One Squished Smoothie Fruits
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm 100% organic squished bananas, mangoes, apricots + apples with a dash of lemon juice. I'm just a smoothie fruit snack with nothing else added.
  • Who am I for? My ingredients are suitable from 6 months. I'm perfect to pop snuggly in a lunch box, picnic or straight into little mitts!
  • 100% I'm organic
  • No lumps or bits and nothing artificial
  • Just squished organic fruit for kids
  • I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • No added sugar, salt or water
  • Pack size: 450G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Bananas 45%, Organic Apples 33%, Organic Mangoes 15%, Organic Apricots 7%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate (a dash), Other Stuff 0%

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours.I can be frozen - I'll be a bit cold but still taste scrummy!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Shake me, squeeze me + slurp me up!

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your body and return the damaged pouch to us.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

5 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 305kJ/72kcal275kJ/65kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
-of which saturates 0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate 15.6g14.0g
-of which sugars 15.2g13.7g
Fibre 1.6g1.4g
Protein 0.7g0.6g
Salt 0.03g0.02g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your body and return the damaged pouch to us.

75 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product!

4 stars

Little one really enjoyed this mixed in with her porriage and the rest as a snack later in the day. I like the idea of a variety of fruit all squished together as a great middle point between trying single foods to meal like foods. To make this an excellent product would be if it was avaliable dairy free! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!

5 stars

My nine month old baby absolutely loved this flavour! He was upset when there was none left - he enjoyed it so much! He was licking his lips afterwards! I would definitely buy it again and would recommend to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely little snack

5 stars

My daughter thoroughly enjoyed this, perfect for after a main meal or a little something to keep her going throughout the day. As she grows would be nice to have a bigger portion with more substance to give. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

I have a super fussy baby but he demolished this little pouch and cried for more. These are now part of our weekly shop. They are also perfect for teething babies, just pipe them onto a stick proof sheet and freeze! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No mess

5 stars

My son absolutely loved the taste and there was no mess which was great for us as we were at a christening so kept his outfit nice and tidy. Would definitely recommend to others. Will try some of the other flavours shortly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy bananas

5 stars

My little girl absolutely loved this! She loves home made banana puree and I don't think she could tell the difference, she was full of smiles and could of honestly eaten more if the portion was bigger, the pouch makes it much easier while out and about! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Must be yummy!

5 stars

After being sent this product I gave it to my son for breakfast instead of his usual porridge, he finished the whole pouch and I think he would have eaten more so must have been yummy! Would be good if different sizes were made or multi packs with different flavours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great pancakes

5 stars

I used the yellow one to make the Ella’s kitchen totally tropical pancakes recipe. They were very easy and quick to make and tasted great. My little boy loved them. As usual Ella’s Kitchen did not disappoint. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant Flavour

4 stars

This is one of my daughters favourites. Lovely flavours and perfect portion size. She enjoys it everytime we give it to her. Would definitely purchase this product again and would recommend this to anyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely and smooth

5 stars

I got this a few weeks ago and have always wondered how smooth or lumpy it would be and was so surprised how smooth it was and my daughter loved it. I actually tasted it myself and it was lovely and fruity [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 75 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

