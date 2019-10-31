Ella's Kitchen The Yellow One Multipack

Great product!
Little one really enjoyed this mixed in with her porriage and the rest as a snack later in the day. I like the idea of a variety of fruit all squished together as a great middle point between trying single foods to meal like foods. To make this an excellent product would be if it was avaliable dairy free! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious!
My nine month old baby absolutely loved this flavour! He was upset when there was none left - he enjoyed it so much! He was licking his lips afterwards! I would definitely buy it again and would recommend to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely little snack
My daughter thoroughly enjoyed this, perfect for after a main meal or a little something to keep her going throughout the day. As she grows would be nice to have a bigger portion with more substance to give. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
I have a super fussy baby but he demolished this little pouch and cried for more. These are now part of our weekly shop. They are also perfect for teething babies, just pipe them onto a stick proof sheet and freeze! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
No mess
My son absolutely loved the taste and there was no mess which was great for us as we were at a christening so kept his outfit nice and tidy. Would definitely recommend to others. Will try some of the other flavours shortly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy bananas
My little girl absolutely loved this! She loves home made banana puree and I don't think she could tell the difference, she was full of smiles and could of honestly eaten more if the portion was bigger, the pouch makes it much easier while out and about! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Must be yummy!
After being sent this product I gave it to my son for breakfast instead of his usual porridge, he finished the whole pouch and I think he would have eaten more so must have been yummy! Would be good if different sizes were made or multi packs with different flavours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great pancakes
I used the yellow one to make the Ella’s kitchen totally tropical pancakes recipe. They were very easy and quick to make and tasted great. My little boy loved them. As usual Ella’s Kitchen did not disappoint. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant Flavour
This is one of my daughters favourites. Lovely flavours and perfect portion size. She enjoys it everytime we give it to her. Would definitely purchase this product again and would recommend this to anyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely and smooth
I got this a few weeks ago and have always wondered how smooth or lumpy it would be and was so surprised how smooth it was and my daughter loved it. I actually tasted it myself and it was lovely and fruity [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]