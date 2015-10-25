Schwarzkopf Live Ultra Brights 091 Raspberry Rebel Hair Dye

fantastic colour !!!!!
Love this colour soooooo much , stays in really well .......
Brilliant, in every way!
This colour is fabulous and perks red hair up no end!
Raspberry Rebel
So! I dye my hair semi permanent bright colours all the time, i'm going to compare in this review. Coverage: Prior to bleaching, roots were platinum blonde & rest was bright blue with green patches - completely covered the bright blue and green, leaving hair an even colour from roots to ends (much to my surprise as the blue had stained my hair badly). Price: Coloured semi permanent hair dye costs from £3 to around £15 (for the most expensive) this dye was very impressive for the price, well worth it. Packs needed: My hair is a few inches longer than shoulder length, medium thickness and I needed 1 pack to cover it all, with 1/5 left over. Effect: As the pack says, ultra bright. It's a very shocking colour on bleached hair, leaves a nice natural shine - not a greasy or synthetic looking one like some dyes. Time: Slowly washes out and fades nicely, not patchy or to a gross colour. Takes a good 4+ washes to see the fading, so not too quickly. Pack says to leave colour on for 20+ minutes and I only left on for 10, the colour developed quickly and was as bright as shown on the packaging. -- I'd strongly recommend this dye, good price, great coverage, doesn't fade too slow or quick, fast dyeing time (took me 15 minutes) and a beautiful vibrant colour.