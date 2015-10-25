Schwarzkopf Live Ultra Brights 091 Raspberry Rebel Hair Dye

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(3)Write a review
  • Live Ultra Brights or Pastel 091 Raspberry Rebel Semi-Permanent Hair Dye
  • Achieve professional-quality hair colour from home
  • Semi-permanent hair colour offers a vivid shine
  • Live Color XXL Ultra Brights 91 Raspberry Rebel

  • Ring the changes with Schwartzkopf LIVE Color XXL Ultra brights and reveal a vibrant new look. Full of vivid shine, the semi-permanent Ultra brights 91 Raspberry rebel hair colour is easily applied as a non-drip cream formation that delivers a professional quality finish.

    Turn heads with extra vibrant, electrifying hair colour from Schwartzkopf LIVE Color XXL.

  • Professional quality colour
  • 2 in 1 bright or pastel

Colour Cream: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Coconut Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Disodium Cocoamphodipropionate, Methylparaben, Parfum, Basic Red 51, Polyquaternium-6, Propylparaben, Ethanolamine, Etidronic Acid, Care Conditioner: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Quaternium-87, Propylene Glycol, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Panthenol, Isopropyl Myristate, Citric Acid, Distearoylethyl Hydroxyethylmonium Methosulfate, Sodium Benzoate, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Ceteareth-20, Glyceryl Stearate, Parfum, Hexyl Salicylate, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene

  • Express Your Colour Creativity
  • 1 Product - 2 Effects
  • Discover intense colour vibrancy thanks to the built-in electrifying pigments.
  • Or
  • Go pastel by mixing the Colour Cream with the Conditioner included or with Live Pastel It!.
  • Schwarzkopf Selection Guide
  • 1 Washes out in 12-15 washes
  • 2 Lasts up to 28 washes
  • 3 Permanent

  • SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS:
  • Hair colorants can cause severe allergic reactions.
  • Read and follow instructions. This product ins not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Temporary "black henna" tattoos may increase your risk of allergy.
  • Do not colour your hair if:
  • - you have a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated and damaged scalp,
  • - you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair,
  • - you have experienced a reaction to a temporary "black henna" tattoo in the past.
  • Do not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows. See bottom of pack for full list of ingredients.
  • Keep out of reach of children.

  • Henkel Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ.

  • Any Questions About Live?
  • For further information and free colour advice please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service on Freephone:
  • GB: 0800 328 9214
  • IRL: 1800 535 634
  • consumer.advisory@henkel.com
16 Years

fantastic colour !!!!!

5 stars

Love this colour soooooo much , stays in really well .......

Brilliant, in every way!

5 stars

This colour is fabulous and perks red hair up no end!

Raspberry Rebel

5 stars

So! I dye my hair semi permanent bright colours all the time, i'm going to compare in this review. Coverage: Prior to bleaching, roots were platinum blonde & rest was bright blue with green patches - completely covered the bright blue and green, leaving hair an even colour from roots to ends (much to my surprise as the blue had stained my hair badly). Price: Coloured semi permanent hair dye costs from £3 to around £15 (for the most expensive) this dye was very impressive for the price, well worth it. Packs needed: My hair is a few inches longer than shoulder length, medium thickness and I needed 1 pack to cover it all, with 1/5 left over. Effect: As the pack says, ultra bright. It's a very shocking colour on bleached hair, leaves a nice natural shine - not a greasy or synthetic looking one like some dyes. Time: Slowly washes out and fades nicely, not patchy or to a gross colour. Takes a good 4+ washes to see the fading, so not too quickly. Pack says to leave colour on for 20+ minutes and I only left on for 10, the colour developed quickly and was as bright as shown on the packaging. -- I'd strongly recommend this dye, good price, great coverage, doesn't fade too slow or quick, fast dyeing time (took me 15 minutes) and a beautiful vibrant colour.

