Ashoka Mixed Pickle 500G

It’s a great pickle with a real zing but I can’t get it Any longer have you stopped supplying it?
Really good!
Really good!
Great quality product. Why is it no longer available?
Amazing
fabulous! Real authentic indian style pickle. If you like a spicy pickle thats not too hot with your takeaway this is the one! So glad tesco are selling it. Also a big 500g jar.
The absolute pits. I love Indian food, and this is the worst thing I have tasted from the sub-continent. Tastes like slurry from a mines-tailings processing plant. Garbage. Do not buy.