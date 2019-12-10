By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ashoka Mixed Pickle 500G

Ashoka Mixed Pickle 500G
£ 1.80
£0.36/100g

Product Description

  • Mixed Pickle
  • The original Indian taste
  • Chilli rating - medium
  • 100% vegetarian
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Mango 22%, Sunflower Oil, Carrot 16%, Lime 14%, Green Chilli (9%), Salt, Turmeric 4%, Chilli Powder, Mustard Seeds, Fenugreek, Asafoetida, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Acid: Acetic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Once opened, store in the refrigerator

Produce of

Product of India

Warnings

  • Mango pieces may contain an inner hard shell.

Importer address

  • General Food Trading Co. Ltd.,
  • 3, Viveash Close Hayes,
  • Middlesex,
  • England,
  • UB3 4RY.

Distributor address

  • General Food Trading Co. Ltd.,
  • 3, Viveash Close Hayes,
  • Middlesex,
  • England,
  • UB3 4RY.

Return to

  • General Food Trading Co. Ltd.,
  • 3. Viveash Close Hayes,
  • Middlesex,
  • England,
  • UB3 4RY.
  • Tel: 0208 848 7555
  • Fax: 0208 848 7557
  • email: sales@gft-ltd.co.uk

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy: 919 kJ / 222 kcal
Fat: 20 g
of which saturates: 5.5 g
Carbohydrate: 9.3 g
of which sugars: <0.5 g
Protein: 2.1 g
Salt: 8.8 g

Safety information

View more safety information

Mango pieces may contain an inner hard shell.

It’s a great pickle with a real zing but I can’t g

5 stars

It’s a great pickle with a real zing but I can’t get it Any longer have you stopped supplying it?

Really good!

5 stars

Really good!

Great quality product. Why is it no longer availa

5 stars

Great quality product. Why is it no longer available?

Amazing

5 stars

fabulous! Real authentic indian style pickle. If you like a spicy pickle thats not too hot with your takeaway this is the one! So glad tesco are selling it. Also a big 500g jar.

The absolute pits. I love Indian food, and this is

1 stars

The absolute pits. I love Indian food, and this is the worst thing I have tasted from the sub-continent. Tastes like slurry from a mines-tailings processing plant. Garbage. Do not buy.

