Tesco Turkey Breast Mince 2% Fat 500G

- Energy482kJ 114kcal6%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 482kJ / 114kcal
Product Description
- Fresh turkey lean breast mince.
- From trusted British farms. Our British turkeys are reared by selected farmers and are free to roam in spacious barns with natural daylight to ensure their wellbeing. Typical percentage of fat content under 2%. Typical percentage of collagen/meat protein ratio under 1%.
- A prime cut carefully selected for a naturally lean choice
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (100%).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry Heat a little water into the pan until hot. Add mince to pan and brown, stirring frequently, for 8-10 minutes. Lower heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Origin UK
Preparation and Usage
Cooking Warnings
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. (Add to back of Pack)
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|482kJ / 114kcal
|482kJ / 114kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|25.4g
|25.4g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 400gg.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019