By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Turkey Thigh Mince 7% Fat 500G

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Turkey Thigh Mince 7% Fat 500G
£ 2.70
£5.40/kg
1/4 of a pack (100g**)
  • Energy608kJ 145kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.5g
    8%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 608kJ / 145kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh lean turkey thigh mince.
  • From trusted British farms. Our British turkeys are reared by selected farmers and are free to roam in spacious barns with natural daylight to ensure their wellbeing. Typical percentage of fat content under 7%. Typical percentage of collagen/meat protein ratio under 2%.
  • Carefully selected for succulence and flavour
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Thigh (100%).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry Heat a little water into the pan until hot. Add mince to pan and brown, stirring frequently, for 8-10 minutes. Lower heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Warnings
    Remove all packaging
    Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly
    Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. (Add to back of Pack)

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (100g**)
Energy608kJ / 145kcal608kJ / 145kcal
Fat5.5g5.5g
Saturates1.5g1.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein23.7g23.7g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 200g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Turkey mince convert!

5 stars

After using steak mince all my life, i'm now a turkey mince convert! Prefer the sweet flavour this brings to italian dishes. With the added bonus it cooks quickly. Sounds strange but I even use this as a replacement for chicken breast with chinese curry sauce. Try it, its delish! Guaranteed no "chewy" pieces like some breasts of chicken.

Nutrious, lean and inexpensive

5 stars

Ideal for any meaty Italian dish ie lasagne etc. It’s quick to cook through and good value for money. Our family prefer to beef.

VERY TASTY

5 stars

I buy this all the time as it never varies.

Good quality

5 stars

This is a good quality product. Not fatty & mixes up very well for koftas.

Very tasty and versatile

5 stars

Makes great meatballs, turkey burgers as well as cottage pies.

Usually bought next

Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.28
£0.70/kg

Tesco Courgettes Loose

£ 0.40
£2.00/kg

Tesco Red Kidney Beans In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Tesco Pork Lean Mince 5% Fat 500G

£ 3.00
£6.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here