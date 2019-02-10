Tesco Turkey Thigh Mince 7% Fat 500G

Turkey mince convert!
After using steak mince all my life, i'm now a turkey mince convert! Prefer the sweet flavour this brings to italian dishes. With the added bonus it cooks quickly. Sounds strange but I even use this as a replacement for chicken breast with chinese curry sauce. Try it, its delish! Guaranteed no "chewy" pieces like some breasts of chicken.
Nutrious, lean and inexpensive
Ideal for any meaty Italian dish ie lasagne etc. It’s quick to cook through and good value for money. Our family prefer to beef.
VERY TASTY
I buy this all the time as it never varies.
Good quality
This is a good quality product. Not fatty & mixes up very well for koftas.
Very tasty and versatile
Makes great meatballs, turkey burgers as well as cottage pies.