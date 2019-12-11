By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roast In Bag Whole Chicken Butter 1.50Kg

Tesco Roast In Bag Whole Chicken Butter 1.50Kg
£ 5.00
£3.34/kg
  • Energy965kJ 231kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.5g
    18%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 772kJ / 185kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A butter-basted whole chicken with added water and seasoned with herbs. Without giblets.
  • From Trusted Farms Cook up an easy roast any day of the week. Our roast in the bag whole chicken is oven ready and seals in flavour for perfect results. This succulent centre piece is basted with butter and seasoned with herbs for a flavorsome, hassle free family meal. Just place in the oven and follow the simple cooking instructions. For a crispy skin, baste with the cooking juices after opening the bag. Return to the oven and cook for a further 5 to 10 minutes. Serve with tasty trimmings like our Real Food Yorkshire puddings recipe. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find our side dish recipes. From trusted farms. Our chickens are reared by selected farmers in spacious barns with daylight and bales to encourage natural behaviours and ensure their wellbeing.
  • From Trusted Farms Oven ready and seals in flavour for perfect results
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (90%), Water, Dextrose, Butter (Milk), Salt, Herbs, Maltodextrin, Flavourings (contains Milk).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 1 hr 25 mins
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 1hr 25 mins Place chicken in ovenable bag into a deep roasting tin (approx. 5cm deep). Cook for 1 hour 5 mins on the middle shelf. Remove from oven, place on a heatproof flat surface and open the bag carefully by slitting down the front of the bag with scissors. Baste the chicken with the cooking juices and return to the oven for 20 mins. Remove from the oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Make sure the bag does not touch the oven walls, shelves or heating element.
  • Take extra care when opening the bag as steam will escape and the bag will be full of hot cooking juices. The bag may open during cooking and result in cooking juices to seep from the foil tray into the roasting tin.
  • This product is fully prepared and can be cooked in its packaging.
  • For best results, we recommend cooking in the bag.
  • Do not pierce or open before cooking.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy772kJ / 185kcal965kJ / 231kcal
Fat10.0g12.5g
Saturates2.8g3.5g
Carbohydrate1.1g1.3g
Sugars0.5g0.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein22.5g28.2g
Salt0.4g0.5g
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Followed cooking instructions and even added 10 mi

2 stars

Followed cooking instructions and even added 10 minutes. Went to carve and still pink inside not impressed at all. The rest of the dinner was ready and the chicken was not.

Wont be buying again!

1 stars

Thought I would give this ago as it was on offer, next time I'll buy a normal one! Followed the instructions and it was still pink after the alloted time so it went back in the oven.. twice! Still had a slight pink tinge so fingers crossed no-one is ill!! Wouldnt buy again.

Great Value For Money.

4 stars

I assume that most customers have been following the instructions and thus the chicken has not been fully cooked... I "Step 1" cooked it at 180 (fan - normal oven 200) for an hour, then I "Step 2" removed the bag, spooned the gravy from the tray over the chicken, put it back in the oven as it is at 160 (fan - normal oven 180) for half an hour, then repeated the "Step 2". So the chicken spent two hours in the oven altogether, and I let it rest in there for another 10 minutes, before taking it out and carving... Skin was beautifully brown, though not very crispy, but it all tasted fine... Great value for money, and it is a good chicken as long as one cooks it properly.

Moreish.

5 stars

Had one before and it was lovely and moist and tasty.Would recommend.

Tough as Old Boots

1 stars

What can I say. After the allotted cooking time it was still very pale. So I left it in the oven a while longer. The skin still wasn’t crispy as you would expect. It wasn’t very tasty either and tough. I gave some to the cats, but I don’t think they were very keen on it either, as they scooted off instead of asking for more. I’ll stick to what I normally do and buy a chicken and flavour it myself and bung it one of my own roasting bags. You were lucky to get even 1 star.

Awful.

1 stars

Not worth the money. I have no idea what Tesco's have done to this poor chicken but it smelt awful and tasted awful. The dog had it in the end. Learnt a lesson not to be lazy, and just buy a normal chicken and season myself.

Worse chicken I have ever eaten, reported it

1 stars

Worse chicken I have ever eaten, reported it

Followed cooking instructions however when I went

1 stars

Followed cooking instructions however when I went to carve the chicken it was still very pink.

Cooked beautifully, throughly enjoyed this minimum

5 stars

Cooked beautifully, throughly enjoyed this minimum effort cook in a bag chicken! And have lots left over to use through the week

No Sunday roast!

1 stars

Delivered today, Friday with Saturdays use by date. Sent back.

