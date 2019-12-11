Tesco Roast In Bag Whole Chicken Butter 1.50Kg

Followed cooking instructions and even added 10 mi
Followed cooking instructions and even added 10 minutes. Went to carve and still pink inside not impressed at all. The rest of the dinner was ready and the chicken was not.
Wont be buying again!
Thought I would give this ago as it was on offer, next time I'll buy a normal one! Followed the instructions and it was still pink after the alloted time so it went back in the oven.. twice! Still had a slight pink tinge so fingers crossed no-one is ill!! Wouldnt buy again.
Great Value For Money.
I assume that most customers have been following the instructions and thus the chicken has not been fully cooked... I "Step 1" cooked it at 180 (fan - normal oven 200) for an hour, then I "Step 2" removed the bag, spooned the gravy from the tray over the chicken, put it back in the oven as it is at 160 (fan - normal oven 180) for half an hour, then repeated the "Step 2". So the chicken spent two hours in the oven altogether, and I let it rest in there for another 10 minutes, before taking it out and carving... Skin was beautifully brown, though not very crispy, but it all tasted fine... Great value for money, and it is a good chicken as long as one cooks it properly.
Moreish.
Had one before and it was lovely and moist and tasty.Would recommend.
Tough as Old Boots
What can I say. After the allotted cooking time it was still very pale. So I left it in the oven a while longer. The skin still wasn’t crispy as you would expect. It wasn’t very tasty either and tough. I gave some to the cats, but I don’t think they were very keen on it either, as they scooted off instead of asking for more. I’ll stick to what I normally do and buy a chicken and flavour it myself and bung it one of my own roasting bags. You were lucky to get even 1 star.
Awful.
Not worth the money. I have no idea what Tesco's have done to this poor chicken but it smelt awful and tasted awful. The dog had it in the end. Learnt a lesson not to be lazy, and just buy a normal chicken and season myself.
Worse chicken I have ever eaten, reported it
Followed cooking instructions however when I went
Followed cooking instructions however when I went to carve the chicken it was still very pink.
Cooked beautifully, throughly enjoyed this minimum
Cooked beautifully, throughly enjoyed this minimum effort cook in a bag chicken! And have lots left over to use through the week
No Sunday roast!
Delivered today, Friday with Saturdays use by date. Sent back.