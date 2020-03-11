Wilkinson Sword Hydro Silk Blade 3 Pack

Great quality shave!
Have used this for just over a year now and I absolutely love it! The serum that's released during shaving is really moisturising and I have noticed a visible difference using this vs other razors.
Such a close shave!
Bought this product and was so pleased with it! such a close shave
Excellent
This is the third time I have bought this razor it is easy to use and very safe/no cuts along the way/excellent
Silky sexy smooth!
My favourite razor. Leaves my legs silky smooth. Quick and easy to use. No shaving rash after using which is great! No nicks either like some razors. Thank goodness I had this through the summer!
Easy to Use
I got this recently in a glossybox, and I love it! I've always been a different brand kinda girl but this has truly swayed me! I'm sold and will be staying :)
Silky smooth!!
I love this razor the best one I’ve had in a long time, it leaves your skin soft and it very good when using it so gentle on your skin
Smooth shave
I bought this last month and I’ve noticed a huge difference. Usually I get red bumps and irritated skin after shaving but after using this razor I haven’t had this. Really smooth shave.
Really Kind and gentle
I used to use the Venus razors until I bought this in a rush one day, because I was going swimming the next morning., and has since never gone back. It left my legs amazingly smooth and and didn't knick my skin like the venus razors, it hardly seemed like I was shaving at all.
easy to use
I thought it glide very easierly over the legs and arms
Amazing result!!
I bought this one year ago. From the first use my legs were smooth and soft! One of your best products!