By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wilkinson Sword Hydro Silk Blade 3 Pack

5(66)Write a review
Wilkinson Sword Hydro Silk Blade 3 Pack
£ 7.00
£2.34/each

Offer

  • Wilkinson Sword Hydro Silk Blade Refills hydrates skin more than any other razor, leaving skin feeling silky smooth.
  • - 5 curve sensing blades give you incredible closeness
  • - Hydra Renew serum with Shea butter is clinically shown to provide lasting hydration for up to two hours after shaving
  • - Unique Skin Guards help protect your skin from irritation
  • - Ergonomic handle
  • - This pack includes x 3 Hydro Silk blade refills.
  • Moisturising serum made in China

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Aqua, Titanium Dioxide, Sodium Chloride, Zinc Stearate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Ceramide NG, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Powder, Lauryl Methacrylate/Glycol Dimethacrylate Crosspolymer, Silk Powder, Sodium Hyaluronate, Trehalose, Undaria Pinnatifida Powder

Produce of

Made in the USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Use with shaving gel or foam to soften the hairs before shaving for a smooth finish

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstr. 110,
  • 42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.wilkinson-sword.com

Net Contents

3 x Women's Razor Blade Refills

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

66 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great quality shave!

5 stars

Have used this for just over a year now and I absolutely love it! The serum that's released during shaving is really moisturising and I have noticed a visible difference using this vs other razors.

Such a close shave!

4 stars

Bought this product and was so pleased with it! such a close shave

Excellent

5 stars

This is the third time I have bought this razor it is easy to use and very safe/no cuts along the way/excellent

Silky sexy smooth!

5 stars

My favourite razor. Leaves my legs silky smooth. Quick and easy to use. No shaving rash after using which is great! No nicks either like some razors. Thank goodness I had this through the summer!

Easy to Use

5 stars

I got this recently in a glossybox, and I love it! I've always been a different brand kinda girl but this has truly swayed me! I'm sold and will be staying :)

Silky smooth!!

5 stars

I love this razor the best one I’ve had in a long time, it leaves your skin soft and it very good when using it so gentle on your skin

Smooth shave

5 stars

I bought this last month and I’ve noticed a huge difference. Usually I get red bumps and irritated skin after shaving but after using this razor I haven’t had this. Really smooth shave.

Really Kind and gentle

5 stars

I used to use the Venus razors until I bought this in a rush one day, because I was going swimming the next morning., and has since never gone back. It left my legs amazingly smooth and and didn't knick my skin like the venus razors, it hardly seemed like I was shaving at all.

easy to use

5 stars

I thought it glide very easierly over the legs and arms

Amazing result!!

5 stars

I bought this one year ago. From the first use my legs were smooth and soft! One of your best products!

1-10 of 66 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Wilkinson Sword Intuition Razor Plus 3 Blades

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

Gillette Venus Smooth Blades 4 Pack

£ 8.00
£2.00/each

Bic 2 Sensitive Disposable Razor 10'S

£ 2.00
£0.20/each

Wilkinson Sword Quattro Women Sparkle Disposable Razors 3 Pack

£ 5.00
£5.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here