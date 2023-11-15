L'Oreal Paris Preference 8L Extreme Platinum Permanent Hair Dye

L'Oreal Paris Preference 8L Extreme Platinum Permanent Hair DyeLightens up to 8 levelsAbsolute platinum, lustrous shineExtreme lightening with brass-defying care
For the first time from L'Oréal Paris discover Preference 9 Level Lift. Our new innovative lightening technology delivers the ultimate platinum bleach colour result and ultra-caring properties for up to 5x stronger hair*. Formulated with innovative lightening technology and enriched with purple dyes to prevent a brassy effect, get a sophisticated and pure platinum blonde in just one step. Apply the reinforcing purple conditioner to intensely nourish your hair and get up to 5x stronger hair* (instrumental test) *For best results, use on blonde to dark brown hair. Not recommended on predominantly grey or heavily highlighted hair. Ultra-Platinum Bleach is a permanent hair colour. Development time from 30-45 minutes. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test.
For the first time from L'Oréal Paris discover Preference 9 Level Lift. Our innovative new lightening technology delivers the ultimate platinum bleach colour result and ultra-caring properties for up to 5x stronger hair*. Get a sophisticated and pure platinum blonde in just one step, the formulas are enriched with purple dyes to prevent a brassy effect. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test. *(instrumental test)
Up to 8 weeks of fade-defying colourLustrous day-1 colour and shineUltra-intense
Ingredients
1113401 - Lightening Powder: Potassium Persulfate, Sodium Metasilicate, Sodium Persulfate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Silica [Nano] / Silica, Kaolin, EDTA (F.I.L. C54017/4), 1190317 - Lightening Cream: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethanolamine, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Carbomer, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C208215/1), 1190207 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Sulfate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (F.I.L. C199395/2), 1215605 - Brass-Defy Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxyanthraquinoneaminopropyl Methyl Morpholinium Methosulfate, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Fumaric Acid, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C217502/1)
Preparation and Usage
Step 1 - Before Colouring: Remember to be colour safe and always do your patch test 48 hours before use, even if you have already used colouring products before. Please follow the instruction leaflet and read the safety information.Step 2 - Prep: Cover your shoulders with a towel and put on the gloves. Pour lightening powder into developer cream. Close with the applicator cap and shake to combine mixture. Remove cap and add the lightening cream to the mix. Replace the cap and shake again. Twist off the applicator tip immediately to avoid bursting and damage from the product overflowing.Step 3 - Apply Colour: Refer to instructions for application based on desired result. Use care routine as instructed for best results.