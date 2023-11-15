L'Oreal Paris Preference 8L Extreme Platinum Permanent Hair Dye Lightens up to 8 levels Absolute platinum, lustrous shine Extreme lightening with brass-defying care

For the first time from L'Oréal Paris discover Preference 9 Level Lift. Our new innovative lightening technology delivers the ultimate platinum bleach colour result and ultra-caring properties for up to 5x stronger hair*. Formulated with innovative lightening technology and enriched with purple dyes to prevent a brassy effect, get a sophisticated and pure platinum blonde in just one step. Apply the reinforcing purple conditioner to intensely nourish your hair and get up to 5x stronger hair* (instrumental test) *For best results, use on blonde to dark brown hair. Not recommended on predominantly grey or heavily highlighted hair. Ultra-Platinum Bleach is a permanent hair colour. Development time from 30-45 minutes. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test.

For the first time from L'Oréal Paris discover Preference 9 Level Lift. Our innovative new lightening technology delivers the ultimate platinum bleach colour result and ultra-caring properties for up to 5x stronger hair*. Get a sophisticated and pure platinum blonde in just one step, the formulas are enriched with purple dyes to prevent a brassy effect. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test. *(instrumental test)

Up to 8 weeks of fade-defying colour Lustrous day-1 colour and shine Ultra-intense

Ingredients

1113401 - Lightening Powder: Potassium Persulfate, Sodium Metasilicate, Sodium Persulfate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Silica [Nano] / Silica, Kaolin, EDTA (F.I.L. C54017/4), 1190317 - Lightening Cream: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethanolamine, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Carbomer, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C208215/1), 1190207 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Sulfate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (F.I.L. C199395/2), 1215605 - Brass-Defy Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxyanthraquinoneaminopropyl Methyl Morpholinium Methosulfate, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Fumaric Acid, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C217502/1)

Preparation and Usage