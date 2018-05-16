Tesco Finest Baking Chocolate Milk 100G

- Energy603kJ 145kcal7%
- Fat9.7g14%
- Saturates5.9g30%
- Sugars12.2g14%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2411kJ / 579kcal
Product Description
- Milk Cooking Chocolate.
- 40% cocoa solids Rich and rounded
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove all packaging,
800W/900W 1 min/ 40 seconds
Break into small pieces and place in a small non metallic bowl. Heat on full power. Stir and repeat process above until the chocolate is completely melted.
Hob
Instructions: 2-5 mins
Break into small pieces and place in a basin over a saucepan of hot (not boiling) water, taking care to ensure that the water does not enter the mixture. As the chocolate melts, stir until it is free flowing and ready to use.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- A white 'bloom' may appear on this product.This is not harmful and will disappear on melting.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (25g)
|Energy
|2411kJ / 579kcal
|603kJ / 145kcal
|Fat
|38.8g
|9.7g
|Saturates
|23.5g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|49.6g
|12.4g
|Sugars
|48.9g
|12.2g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.5g
|Protein
|6.8g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
