Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime 4X330ml Can

Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime 4X330ml Can
£5.00
£3.79/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Apple cider with a taste of strawberry & lime.
  • Brought to you by Kopparberg, the original fruit cider brand. Skål!
  • Combining fresh strawberry flavour with the subtle taste of lime, Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime Cider packs in maximum fruit refreshment and a revitalising taste - the perfect drink for a summer day.
  • Built back in 1882, the Kopparberg Bryggeri remains independent and is home to our uniquely refreshing fruit cider. A pioneer, Kopparberg was the first fruit cider in the UK and is today the bestselling fruit cider brand in the UK. Every drop of Kopparberg is imported and made from the fermentation of apples or pears and the finest soft water, locally sourced in the town of Kopparberg, Sweden
  • 4 x 1.3 UK Units per can
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend men do not regularly exceed 3-4 units daily and women, 2-3 units daily
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Swedish apple cider with a taste of strawberry & lime
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness.

Tasting Notes

  • Combining fresh strawberry flavour with the subtle taste of lime

ABV

4.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before, See Base of Can.

Name and address

  • Made & canned by:
  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.
  • Consumer contact: +46 (0)580 886 02
  • www.kopparbergs.se

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

Nice but expensive.

3 stars

A pleasant enough drink, hugely overpriced.

Refreshing with pleasant taste and non alcoholic

5 stars

Refreshing with pleasant taste and non alcoholic

