Tesco Minced Lamb Hotpot 450G

1(6)Write a review
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1611kJ 384kcal
    19%
  • Fat12.8g
    18%
  • Saturates4.7g
    24%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt2.4g
    40%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 378kJ / 90kcal

Product Description

  • Minced lamb and vegetables in a lamb gravy topped with sliced potatoes.
  • CLASSIC KITCHEN Lamb simmered in a rich gravy topped with roasted sliced potatoes. Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Potato (23%), Lamb (22%), Onion, Carrot, Peas, Cornflour, Leek, Lamb Fat, Lamb Extract, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Vegetable Concentrates (Leek, Onion, Carrot), Rosemary, Mint, Black Pepper.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Heat on full power.
From chilled: 800W/900W 4½ mins
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power.
From chilled: 800W/900W 3 / 2 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Heat on full power.
From frozen: 800W/900W 7½ mins
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power.
From frozen: 800W/900W 7/5 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy378kJ / 90kcal1611kJ / 384kcal
Fat3.0g12.8g
Saturates1.1g4.7g
Carbohydrate9.4g39.9g
Sugars1.5g6.4g
Fibre1.5g6.5g
Protein5.6g24.0g
Salt0.6g2.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 426g.--

6 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor quality,hardly any meat but loads of gravy

1 stars

Poor quality,hardly any meat but loads of gravy

don't try don't buy

1 stars

It was tasteless and the appearance of the meat like little rubber pellets gravy needed thickening up

Not as expected

2 stars

Hotpot? It's broth with potatoes on top. Eat it with a spoon!

Awful

1 stars

Bland and insipid. Thin sauce lacking any flavour. potatoes glassy and undercooked. Really poor.

Terrible Taste

1 stars

to me the taste was terrible maybe it had too many herbs and garlic but as it is a minced beef hotpot would be traditional without all the extra strong flavourings, maybe it was just me but I would not recommend it to anyone else.

A No Buy

1 stars

Absolutely awful. Meat was in its scarcity & there was a deluge of peas. Pretty tasteless. Bring back the original contents Tesco.

