Tesco Minced Lamb Hotpot 450G

Poor quality,hardly any meat but loads of gravy
don't try don't buy
It was tasteless and the appearance of the meat like little rubber pellets gravy needed thickening up
Not as expected
Hotpot? It's broth with potatoes on top. Eat it with a spoon!
Awful
Bland and insipid. Thin sauce lacking any flavour. potatoes glassy and undercooked. Really poor.
Terrible Taste
to me the taste was terrible maybe it had too many herbs and garlic but as it is a minced beef hotpot would be traditional without all the extra strong flavourings, maybe it was just me but I would not recommend it to anyone else.
A No Buy
Absolutely awful. Meat was in its scarcity & there was a deluge of peas. Pretty tasteless. Bring back the original contents Tesco.