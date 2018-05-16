Tesco Finest Shortcrust Pastry 320G

- Energy1473kJ 354kcal18%
- Fat23.6g34%
- Saturates13.4g67%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2265kJ / 544kcal
Product Description
- Ready rolled, butter enriched shortcrust pastry.
- Rich taste and crumbly pastry, carefully prepared to give it a texture that's perfect in all sorts of savoury recipes, from pies to quiches.
- Rich taste and crumbly pastry, carefully prepared to give it a texture that's perfect in all sorts of savoury recipes, from pies to quiches.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 320g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk) (18%), Margarine, Water, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Margarine contains:Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains cereals containing gluten and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 3 days and by use by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Remove from refrigerator 5 minutes before use. Unroll pastry, leave on baking sheet provided and cut to required size.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-15 minutes or as stated in your recipe.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-15 mins
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Card. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2265kJ / 544kcal
|1473kJ / 354kcal
|Fat
|36.3g
|23.6g
|Saturates
|20.6g
|13.4g
|Carbohydrate
|46.4g
|30.2g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.0g
|Protein
|7.1g
|4.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019