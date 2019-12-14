Tesco Finest All Butter Puff Pastry 320G

No Butter
How can this be called "all butter" when there is no butter?
Missing all butter puff pastry gone short on puff
What has happened to your ALL BUTTER PUFF PASTRY? as you seem to have introduced Margarine and palm oil into it and thus ruined a good quality product one, I might add, was better than Jusrol which, I might add again, is also discontinued. Yes! of course I make my own feuilletage but I do not always have the time and since I retired from the Hotel and Restaurant business, I like a little rest in my old age. David.