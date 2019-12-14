By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest All Butter Puff Pastry 320G

1(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest All Butter Puff Pastry 320G
£ 2.00
£6.25/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1248kJ 300kcal
    15%
  • Fat20.9g
    30%
  • Saturates11.6g
    58%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1920kJ / 462kcal

Product Description

  • Ready rolled, butter enriched puff pastry.
  • Rich taste and crisp, flaky pastry that's perfect in all kinds of sweet and savoury recipes. *Our puff pastry contains over 100 layers, which puffs up into a light, crispy pastry once it bakes in the oven. Incredibly versatile, it is perfect in all kinds of sweet or savoury recipes.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Margarine, Butter (Milk) (15%), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • Contains cereals containing gluten and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 3 days and by use by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Remove from refrigerator 10 minutes before use. Unroll pastry, leave on baking sheet provided and cut to required size.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-15 minutes or as stated in your recipe.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-15 mins
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Card. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1920kJ / 462kcal1248kJ / 300kcal
Fat32.2g20.9g
Saturates17.9g11.6g
Carbohydrate32.6g21.2g
Sugars1.3g0.8g
Fibre2.3g1.5g
Protein9.2g6.0g
Salt0.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

No Butter

1 stars

How can this be called "all butter" when there is no butter?

Missing all butter puff pastry gone short on puff

1 stars

What has happened to your ALL BUTTER PUFF PASTRY? as you seem to have introduced Margarine and palm oil into it and thus ruined a good quality product one, I might add, was better than Jusrol which, I might add again, is also discontinued. Yes! of course I make my own feuilletage but I do not always have the time and since I retired from the Hotel and Restaurant business, I like a little rest in my old age. David.

