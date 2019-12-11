K.A. Sparkling Fruit Punch Can 330Ml
- Energy272kJ 64kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars15g17%
- Salt0.1g2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 82kJ/19kcal
- Sparkling Mixed Fruit Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
- Visit us at kadrinks.com or follow us on Twitter @kadrinks
- Get the party started with KA Fruit Punch - its mixed fruit flavour is the perfect Caribbean cocktail
- Ever since Kenny Abbot brought the first authentic Caribbean flavours to the UK, KA has been a integral part of urban life. KA continues to be a part of the community supporting the urban music scene and up and coming talent.
- KA - The Kool Taste of the Caribbean
- Sparkling fruit punch flavoured drink
- Pack size: 330ml
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Concentrates (Black Carrot, Blackcurrant), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate), Stabiliser (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosin), Colour (Anthocyanins)
Store in a cool dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Can.
- Drink kool
- Freepost RRGU-SERY-RSAK,
- A.G.Barr p.l.c.,
- Glasgow,
- G68 9HD,
- UK.
- consumercare@agbarr.co.uk
- kadrinks.com
330ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|82kJ/19kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|of which sugars
|4.6g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.03g
