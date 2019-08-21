Ella's Kitchen The Purple One Multipack

My little one not really like it
I had recieved this product as a sample to review AN dI was So excited because my LO loves yours products but with this one he didn't really want to eat it. Not sure if he had bad day or he didn't like the taste but don't worry I will try again soon [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fab Product
My baby boy really enjoyed this as a lunch time pudding. Its always good to know he is getting lots of goodness but enjoying it too. Another great item from Ellas! Be sure to wear a bib with this one though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
My little girl first tried this over a month ago, and she absolutely loved it, the potion size was perfect! And comes in a pouch so you can pour out your required amount and save the rest for later ! This is deffinaltly a favourite and one that we buy every week. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
She ate it all
My 10 month old daughter really enjoyed this pouch and ate the lot. It’s a nice smooth texture so good for the early stages or for when your baby doesn’t fancy lumps. Looking forward to freezing it to make mini lollies [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great snack
My little one loved the purple one! He is absolutely mad about berries, but when we're out and about that can become a really messy affair so the purple one gave him all his fav fruits in one easy pouch! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Baby loved it
Baby loved this .... finished quickly I served from fridge to cool baby down on summer day like a fruit smoothie ....................................... ....................... ............. ......... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So easy to take out and about
I got this Ella's Kitchen The Purple One to take out with us in case my daughter (8 months) was hungry. She loved the taste of The Purple One. I tried a bit and it was yummy! It is so smooth and she easily finished the whole pouch alongside her meal. The pouch packaging make it easy to dispense on a spoon. I'm sure when she is older she can have it herself as a smoothie. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Baby loves it as its very sweet
My baby loves this and can easely have a full pouch in 1 go however I find it overly sweet. Also, I was surprised to find that banana was the main ingredient and thought it woukd be more red fruits... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy snack for out and about
This product was ok but for its price I don’t think it’s that extraordinar in comparison to some of the supermarket own fruit pots. It’s handy for out and about and the little one did enjoy it however it had quite a thin consistency and was quite runny for self feeding. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The purple one
Thank you for the sample!! LIttle one loves all the flavours and this one did not make an exception! It was gone in under a minute:) !! Will definitely keep buying the products! Good value for money!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]