By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ella's Kitchen The Purple One Multipack

5(83)Write a review
Ella's Kitchen The Purple One Multipack
£ 3.50
£0.78/100g

Product Description

  • The Purple One Squished Smoothie Fruits
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm 100% organic squished blackcurrants, blueberries, apples + bananas with a dash of lemon juice. I'm just a smoothie fruit snack with nothing else added.
  • Who am I for? My ingredients are suitable from 6 months. I'm perfect to pop snuggly in a lunch box, picnic or straight into little mitts!
  • 100% I'm organic
  • No added sugar, salt or water
  • No lumps or bits and nothing artificial
  • Just squished organic fruit for kids
  • I contain naturally occurring sugar
  • Pack size: 450G
  • No added sugar
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Bananas 53%, Organic Apples 29%, Organic Blackcurrants 12%, Organic Blueberries 6%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate (a dash), Other Stuff 0%

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours.I can be frozen - I'll be a bit cold but still taste scrummy!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Shake me, squeeze me + slurp me up!

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your body and return the damaged pouch to us.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

5 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 305kJ/72kcal275kJ/65kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
-of which saturates 0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 15.7g14.1g
-of which sugars 15.1g13.6g
Fibre 1.7g1.5g
Protein 0.8g0.7g
Salt 0.03g0.02g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your body and return the damaged pouch to us.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

83 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

My little one not really like it

4 stars

I had recieved this product as a sample to review AN dI was So excited because my LO loves yours products but with this one he didn't really want to eat it. Not sure if he had bad day or he didn't like the taste but don't worry I will try again soon [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab Product

5 stars

My baby boy really enjoyed this as a lunch time pudding. Its always good to know he is getting lots of goodness but enjoying it too. Another great item from Ellas! Be sure to wear a bib with this one though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

My little girl first tried this over a month ago, and she absolutely loved it, the potion size was perfect! And comes in a pouch so you can pour out your required amount and save the rest for later ! This is deffinaltly a favourite and one that we buy every week. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

She ate it all

5 stars

My 10 month old daughter really enjoyed this pouch and ate the lot. It’s a nice smooth texture so good for the early stages or for when your baby doesn’t fancy lumps. Looking forward to freezing it to make mini lollies [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great snack

5 stars

My little one loved the purple one! He is absolutely mad about berries, but when we're out and about that can become a really messy affair so the purple one gave him all his fav fruits in one easy pouch! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby loved it

5 stars

Baby loved this .... finished quickly I served from fridge to cool baby down on summer day like a fruit smoothie ....................................... ....................... ............. ......... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So easy to take out and about

5 stars

I got this Ella's Kitchen The Purple One to take out with us in case my daughter (8 months) was hungry. She loved the taste of The Purple One. I tried a bit and it was yummy! It is so smooth and she easily finished the whole pouch alongside her meal. The pouch packaging make it easy to dispense on a spoon. I'm sure when she is older she can have it herself as a smoothie. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby loves it as its very sweet

4 stars

My baby loves this and can easely have a full pouch in 1 go however I find it overly sweet. Also, I was surprised to find that banana was the main ingredient and thought it woukd be more red fruits... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy snack for out and about

4 stars

This product was ok but for its price I don’t think it’s that extraordinar in comparison to some of the supermarket own fruit pots. It’s handy for out and about and the little one did enjoy it however it had quite a thin consistency and was quite runny for self feeding. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The purple one

5 stars

Thank you for the sample!! LIttle one loves all the flavours and this one did not make an exception! It was gone in under a minute:) !! Will definitely keep buying the products! Good value for money!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 83 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Ella's Kitchen The Yellow One Multipack 450G

£ 3.50
£0.78/100g

Ella's Kitchen The Red One Multipack 450G

£ 3.50
£0.78/100g

Ella's Kitchen The Orange One Multipack 450G

£ 3.50
£0.78/100g

Ella's Kitchen The Green One Multipack 450G

£ 3.50
£0.78/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here