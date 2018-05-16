By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Freddo Caramel 6 Pack 117G

image 1 of Cadbury Freddo Caramel 6 Pack 117G
£ 1.25
£1.07/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 19.5g contains
  • Energy395 kJ 94 kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars10g
    11%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2025 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate with Soft Caramel (30%)

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Fun little frog-shaped pieces of our delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate with a gooey caramel centre
  • Each multipack contains 6 bars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 117g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, E476), Salt, Sodium Bicarbonate, Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23%, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

117g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar (19.5g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2025 kJ395 kJ8400 kJ/
-485 kcal94 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 24.5g4.8g70g
of which Saturates 14.5g2.9g20g
Carbohydrate 60.0g11.5g260g
of which Sugars 51.5g10.0g90g
Fibre 0.5g0.1g-
Protein 5.5g1.1g50g
Salt 0.33g0.06g6g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

