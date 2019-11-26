By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Counter Raw Prepared Squid

No ratings yetWrite a review
Counter Raw Prepared Squid

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 4.80
£8.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

  • Energy356kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 356kJ / 84kcal

Product Description

  • Raw prepared squid (Loligo spp)
  • Firm with a delicate flavour.

Information

Produce of

Caught in

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy356kJ / 84kcal356kJ / 84kcal
Fat2.1g2.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein16.0g16.0g
Salt0.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Counter Scottish Live Mussels

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.80
£3.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Fishmonger Raw Headless King Prawns 275G

£ 4.00
£14.55/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Frozen Jumbo Raw King Prawns 240G

£ 4.50
£18.75/kg

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here