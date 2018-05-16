Boston Simplus 120Ml

Product Description
- Multi Action Solution
- With built-in protein remover for everyday protein removal and easy, no evening rub care regime for convenience
- Sterile A
- With built-in protein remover
- Removes protein cleans, disinfects, conditions, cushions, rinses, wets
- For rigid gas permeable contact lenses
- Pack size: 120ML
Information
Ingredients
A Sterile, Aqueous, Buffered Solution that contains Poloxamine, Hydroxyalkylphosphonate, Boric Acid, Sodium Borate, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose, Glucam and Preserved with Chlorhexidine Gluconate (0.003%), Polyaminopropyl Biguanide (0.0005%)
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- Follow your eye care professional's advice and see package insert for instructions and important safety information.
Warnings
- WARNINGS & PRECAUTIONS:
- Do not use if Bausch & Lomb neckband on the bottle is broken or missing.
- Not for use with soft contact lenses.
- Discard remaining solution 3 months after the opening.
- Do not use beyond expiry date.
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN.
- Do not use if you are allergic to any ingredient in this product.
Name and address
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated,
- Rochester,
- NY 14609,
- USA.
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated,
- 106 London Road,
Return to
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated,
- 106 London Road,
- Kingston-upon-Thames,
- KT2 6TN,
- UK.
Net Contents
120ml
Safety information
