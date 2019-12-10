By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bloom London Dry Gin 70Cl

5(1)Write a review
£ 20.00
£28.58/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • BLOOM London Dry Gin
  • BLOOM London Dry Gin is made using natural ingredients, balancing style with substance to deliver a versatile gin with a characteristic smoothness.
  • BLOOM was born from Master Distiller, Joanne Moore's vision to create a lighter gin for all to enjoy. Together, the BLOOM range - which also includes BLOOM Jasmine & Rose Pink Gin, BLOOM Lemon and Elderflower Gin Liqueur and BLOOM Strawberry Gin Liqueur - is characterised by its smooth and softer-tasting flavour profiles, allowing the natural botanicals in each expression to shine through.
  • BLOOM Gin is a light and floral London Dry Gin, inspired by the true beauty of nature and created by the one of the world's first female Gin Master Distillers, Joanne Moore
  • Created by Joanne Moore - one of the world's first female Master Distillers
  • BLOOM London Dry Gin combines chamomile, honeysuckle and pomelo to create a uniquely light and floral gin
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Appearance: A crisp, clear liquid.; Aroma: Distinctive aromas of chamomile, honeysuckle and pomelo, combine to give a fresh and fragrant gin.; Taste: A distinctively light and floral gin, with a touch of sweetness, giving way to an irresistibly smooth finish.

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • BLOOM G&T
  • 50ml BLOOM London Dry Gin
  • Add cubed ice
  • Top with premium tonic water
  • Garnish with 2 quartered strawberries
  • BLOOM French 75
  • 50ml BLOOM London Dry Gin
  • 25ml lemon juice
  • 10ml sugar syrup
  • Shake over ice and strain into a champagne flute
  • Top with premium champagne or prosecco

Name and address

  • G&J Distillers,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • www.bloomgin.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A very subtle and delicate gin with a floral after

5 stars

A very subtle and delicate gin with a floral after taste. It goes well with a fever tree tonic.

