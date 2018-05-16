Germoloids Haemorrhoids Ointment 55Ml

- Zinc Oxide, Lidocaine Hydrochloride
- Can be used during pregnancy and breastfeeding*
- *Medicines can affect the unborn baby. Always consult your doctor or pharmacist before taking any medicine in pregnancy. Always read the label.
- Germoloids Ointment provides fast and effective relief from internal and external piles (haemorrhoids) and anal itching. It contains local anaesthetic for effective relief from pain and discomfort.
- Germoloids Ointment is available In tubes containing 25ml or 55ml of an off-white ointment (not all pack sizes may be marketed).
- Contains a local anaesthetic
- Provides fast cooling pain relief
- Relieves itching
- Ointment format lubricates and protects dry, sore skin
- Ideal to be used alongside other products of the Germoloids range such as suppositories
- For internal and external use
- Available in 25ml and 55ml packs
- Pack size: 55ML
Information
Ingredients
The active substances are Zinc Oxide (6.6% w/w) and Lidocaine Hydrochloride (0.7% w/w), The other ingredients are Yellow Soft Paraffin, Wool Tat, Methyl Salicylate, Propylene Glycol and Menthol
Storage
This product should be stored In Its original carton.
Preparation and Usage
- For use in and around the anus only
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before using Germoloids Ointment.
- Directions For Use: Adults and children 12 years and over
- Apply as directed in the leaflet. Use at least twice a day with a minimum of 3 to 4 hours between applications. Further applications can be made at any time of the day, and are particularly recommended after a bowel movement. Do not use more than 4 times in any 24 hour period. If symptoms persist consult your doctor.
- Wash your hands thoroughly before and after application.
- 1. Before using the ointment for the first time, check that the tube seal is not broken.
- 2. Remove the seal by peeling from the tag.
- 3. For external haemorrhoids, apply the ointment directly to the affected area.
- For internal haemorrhoids, screw the applicator nozzle onto the tube and smear some of the ointment on the outside of the nozzle to ease application. Carefully insert the applicator into the opening of the anus. Gently squeeze the tube whilst slowly withdrawing the nozzle so that the ointment moves gently up the anus.
- 4. Replace the cap firmly after use. Always keep the tube of ointment, cap and nozzle clean.
Warnings
- Germoloids Ointment is not recommended for children under 12 years.
- Do not use the ointment after the expiry data which Is stated on the carton and on the end of the tube of ointment. The expiry data refers to the last day of that month.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- PL Holder:
- Bayer Public Limited Company,
- 400 South Oak Way,
- Reading,
- RG2 6AD,
- Great Britain.
Return to
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
55ml
Safety information
Germoloids Ointment is not recommended for children under 12 years. Do not use the ointment after the expiry data which Is stated on the carton and on the end of the tube of ointment. The expiry data refers to the last day of that month. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
