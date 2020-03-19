By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fisherman's Friend Blackcurrant 45G

Fisherman's Friend Blackcurrant 45G
Product Description

  • Blackcurrant and Menthol Flavour Lozenges Sugar Free - With Sweeteners.
  • Fisherman's Friend Extra Strong Lozenges were first developed in 1865 for fishermen working in the extreme conditions of the Icelandic deep-sea fishing grounds. Today, millions enjoy these same invigorating qualities in over 100 countries around the world. Also available in a variety of other great flavours.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
  • With sweeteners
  • Sugar free
  • Pack size: 45G
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners: Sorbitol, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Flavourings: Blackcurrant Flavour (including Elderberry Juice Concentrate), Menthol, Anti-Caking Agent: Magnesium Stearate

Storage

Best before end: see side of carton

Number of uses

Each 45g pack contains approximately 36 lozenges

Warnings

  • Contains Sorbitiol (92g/100g) excessive consumption may induce a laxative effect.
  • This product is not recommended for children under 5 years of age.

Name and address

  • Lofthouse of Fleetwood Limited,
  • Fleetwood,
  • Lancashire,
  • England,
  • FY7 7LP.

Return to

  • Lofthouse of Fleetwood Limited,
  • Fleetwood,
  • Lancashire,
  • England,
  • FY7 7LP.
  • www.fishermansfriend.com

Lower age limit

5 Years

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy:1046kJ/251kcal
Fat:1.34g
- of which saturates: 1.29g
Carbohydrate:97.21g
- of which sugars:0.17g
- of which polyols:94.03g
Fibre:0.05g
Protein:0.10g
Salt:0.01g

Safety information

Contains Sorbitiol (92g/100g) excessive consumption may induce a laxative effect. This product is not recommended for children under 5 years of age.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

These are the best flavoured fisherman’s friends i

5 stars

These are the best flavoured fisherman’s friends in my opinion. If your looking for them in the store they are in the medicine aisle and not confectionary.

good stuff :]

5 stars

good stuff :]

Good for me.

5 stars

Nice (and very strong) menthol sweets with a pleasant blackcurrant taste. Great for sucking slowly and not gobbling! I find them helpful as a distraction when not smoking- they have no nicotine and are VERY strong so I find this helpful when missing the old habits. They are also sugar free so this feels quite saintly!

