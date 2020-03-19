Fisherman's Friend Blackcurrant 45G

These are the best flavoured fisherman’s friends i
These are the best flavoured fisherman’s friends in my opinion. If your looking for them in the store they are in the medicine aisle and not confectionary.
good stuff :]
Good for me.
Nice (and very strong) menthol sweets with a pleasant blackcurrant taste. Great for sucking slowly and not gobbling! I find them helpful as a distraction when not smoking- they have no nicotine and are VERY strong so I find this helpful when missing the old habits. They are also sugar free so this feels quite saintly!