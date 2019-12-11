Rubicon Sparkling Mango Juice Drink 2Ltr

Awful new taste with artificial sweeteners
Yuck! It used to be really lovely, but now they've added artificial sweeteners and it tastes awful. Won't be buying again.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 84kJ / 20kcal
Carbonated Water, Mango Purée (8%), Sugar, Acid (Malic Acid), Preservatives (E452i, E202), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Pectin), Flavourings, Colour (Beta Carotene), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlightOnce opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days Best Before End - See Shoulder of Bottle
Each pack contains 8 x 250ml servings
2l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|84kJ / 20kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|of which sugars
|4.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.02g
