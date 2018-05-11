By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sandisk 32Gb Ultra Micro Sd

4.5(415)Write a review
Sandisk 32Gb Ultra Micro Sd
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

415 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Card seems to have very slow transfer rate.

3 stars

Bought this for my HTC m8 phone. Even though the sd card works my phone keeps telling me that this card has a slow transfer rate and data could be lost. Would not buy this. Card again. Will have to buy the XD card I think.

32GB for £11.00 and the quality is excellent

5 stars

This SanDisk is much more expensive on other web sites so always check tesco direct before you buy

Good value

5 stars

No problems so far. Works well. Very happy with this card.

Good Pruce

5 stars

Far better price by buying on line rather than in store.

Sandisk micro

5 stars

Bought this for our mobile phones to 8n crease their storage. Working fine. Does what it says on the packet. But a much better price at Tesco compared to other stockists.

SANDISK ULTRA 32GB MICRO SD CARD, BRILL ITEM

4 stars

I bought this sd card last week for a new gizmo that could only support up to 32gb. This SandDisk micro Ultra 32gb was just the item especially at Tesco's great price

Scandisk 32gb memory stick

5 stars

I bought this to put in my dash cam as it stopped working but now seems fine at a reasonable price

Great value

5 stars

Perfect for the camera we got my daughter for Christmas

Not the best

1 stars

Ordered Sunday afternoon and selected collect in store option. Informed that it would be available on Tuesday but it was delayed an extra day as held up with courier. Also feel it is very misleading that the memory card was actually sold by a separate company that has been approved by Tesco and not directly from Tesco. This wasn't made clear when I ordered.

Great loads of storage

5 stars

Bought fit husband GoPro 6 is a good card at a good price

