By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sandisk 32Gb Ultra Sd

5(131)Write a review
Sandisk 32Gb Ultra Sd
£ 12.00
£12.00/each
  • Take better pictures and Full HD videos2 with your compact to mid-range point-and-shoot cameras and camcorders. With SanDisk Ultra® UHS-I cards you'll benefit from faster downloads, high capacity, and better performance to capture and store 32GB of high-quality pictures and Full HD video. Take advantage of ultra-fast read speeds of up to 90 MB/s to save time moving photos and videos from the card to your computer. SanDisk Ultra® UHS-I cards are water-proof, temperature proof, X-ray proof, shock proof, compatible with SDHC™ and SDXC™ digital devices.
  • H15.2cm x W10.1cm x D0.05cm
  • 32GB memory card
  • Transfer speeds up to 90 MB/s

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

131 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Useful tool

5 stars

I bought this so that my wife could happily snap away on holiday. She did.

Spot on

5 stars

Great price does the job Quality item. Would recommend at the price I paid

Just great!

5 stars

Really happy using it with my new GoPro camera. Would recommend it highly.

Fast delivery

5 stars

Just what I needed. Came quickly. Works well. Good price.

Great purchase

5 stars

Great product captured some great pictures and videos

Great product

5 stars

As described. Delivered on time and works well. would recommend

Top quality, top performance

5 stars

This is fast enough for anything the amateur still or video photographer could want. It's a top brand and you know you won't be getting a fake if you buy from a reputable retailer.

Excellent service

5 stars

Bought the sandisk for my husband. It was very easy to order online and was able to collect in my local store.

Great storage unit

5 stars

all good here, a little frustrated that i could only order one at a time - needed a load!

Excellent Quality Item

5 stars

I had been looking on the internet for this item and comparing a wide range of prices. The Tesco price for such a quality item was unbeatable.

1-10 of 131 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here