Tesco Finest 0% Fat Greek Yogurt 500G

Above average
It’s nice but compared to Liberte or Fage it’s slightly below par.
Disappointing
Tried as an alternative to the brand I usually buy as I eat lots of greek yoghurt and the brand I buy is more expensive than this. This has a slightly higher carb level and less protein than the usual brand. The texture is a bit strange, almost but not quite grainy but definitely not smooth. It impacted significantly on my blood glucose levels although am not sure why as it shouldn't have if the nutritional details are correct. Disappointing I won't be buying this again.
excellent product
I was advised by my health trainer to use this product and have told my friends about this excellent yogurt
Gorgeous!!
First time I bought this, I thought I’d picked up the wrong product when I opened it. Couldn’t believe it was so thick and creamy...... And Fat Free!! I kept checking the tub, convinced I read it wrong.