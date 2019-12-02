By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 0% Fat Greek Yogurt 500G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest 0% Fat Greek Yogurt 500G
£ 1.75
£0.35/100g
1/5 of a pot
  • Energy275kJ 65kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 275kJ / 65kcal

Product Description

  • 0% Fat natural Greek Yogurt.
  • Made in Northern Greece and strained to give it a thick creamy texture with a characteristic, tangy flavour
  • Authentic Greek Yogurt strained for a thick, creamy texture
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 0% Fat Greek Yogurt (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use by date: see lid.

Produce of

Produced in Greece, using milk from Greece

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy275kJ / 65kcal275kJ / 65kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate6.0g6.0g
Sugars4.6g4.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein9.8g9.8g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Above average

4 stars

It’s nice but compared to Liberte or Fage it’s slightly below par.

Disappointing

2 stars

Tried as an alternative to the brand I usually buy as I eat lots of greek yoghurt and the brand I buy is more expensive than this. This has a slightly higher carb level and less protein than the usual brand. The texture is a bit strange, almost but not quite grainy but definitely not smooth. It impacted significantly on my blood glucose levels although am not sure why as it shouldn't have if the nutritional details are correct. Disappointing I won't be buying this again.

excellent product

5 stars

I was advised by my health trainer to use this product and have told my friends about this excellent yogurt

Gorgeous!!

5 stars

First time I bought this, I thought I’d picked up the wrong product when I opened it. Couldn’t believe it was so thick and creamy...... And Fat Free!! I kept checking the tub, convinced I read it wrong.

