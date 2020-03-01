Bananas Loose

Yes, we have no bananas.
The bananas in recent months have been very poor quality and were only fit for the compost bin. The situation is made worse by the way they are handled most are dented and bruised.
Come on Tesco, provide paper bags!
Please could you wrap loose bananas in a paper bag. As the whole point of buying them loose is not to use plastic. Come on Tesco, you need to step up to reduce climate change and waste.
Really why torture people with this 🙄
These were green and I couldn’t use them. Poor cho
These were green and I couldn’t use them. Poor choice from the person who picked them.
green bananas
the last lot you sent me were too green and too big!!!! Please send me 5 yellow and firm ones and not too big this time - I'm still waiting for 2 of the last lot to turn yellow. Thank you
dont buy 1 banana buy multiple
order more then 1 otherwise you get 1 banana not a bunch
Green bananas
Very green when we had our last delivery
Not green not small & not rotton
I like my banana farly large .not green not rotton like last week
Blighted!
These bananas were totally inedible - bruised and full of blight or fungus
PLEASE SEND GREEN ONES AS THEY RIPEN TOO FAST!!!!
