Bananas Loose

3(152)Write a review
Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Not applicable
  • Energy571kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars27.2g
    30%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 380kJ / 90kcal

Product Description

  • BANANAS LOOSE

Information

Ingredients

Banana

Produce of

Produce of Cameroon, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Ghana, Guatemala, Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire)

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne typical banana (150g)
Energy380kJ / 90kcal571kJ / 135kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate20.3g30.5g
Sugars18.1g27.2g
Fibre1.4g2.1g
Protein1.2g1.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

152 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Yes, we have no bananas.

2 stars

The bananas in recent months have been very poor quality and were only fit for the compost bin. The situation is made worse by the way they are handled most are dented and bruised.

Come on Tesco, provide paper bags!

5 stars

Please could you wrap loose bananas in a paper bag. As the whole point of buying them loose is not to use plastic. Come on Tesco, you need to step up to reduce climate change and waste.

Really why torture people with this 🙄

3 stars

Really why torture people with this 🙄

These were green and I couldn’t use them. Poor cho

1 stars

These were green and I couldn’t use them. Poor choice from the person who picked them.

green bananas

4 stars

the last lot you sent me were too green and too big!!!! Please send me 5 yellow and firm ones and not too big this time - I'm still waiting for 2 of the last lot to turn yellow. Thank you

dont buy 1 banana buy multiple

4 stars

order more then 1 otherwise you get 1 banana not a bunch

Green bananas

2 stars

Very green when we had our last delivery

Not green not small & not rotton

1 stars

I like my banana farly large .not green not rotton like last week

Blighted!

1 stars

These bananas were totally inedible - bruised and full of blight or fungus

PLEASE SEND GREEN ONES AS THEY RIPEN TOO FAST!!!!

2 stars

PLEASE SEND GREEN ONES AS THEY RIPEN TOO FAST!!!!

