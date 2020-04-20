Maynards Sour Patch Kids 160G
New
- Energy333 kJ 78 kcal4%
- Fat<0.1 g<1%
- Saturates<0.1 g<1%
- Sugars15 g17%
- Salt0.01 g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1388 kJ
Product Description
- Fruit flavour gums with a sour sugar coating.
- BeTreatwise.net
- This large 160g bag is perfect for sharing with friends and family: they're sweet, then sour, then gone!
- Green Dot
- Sour Patch Kids are 'Sour then Sweet' fruit flavoured gums
- These mischievous little characters come in a range of 5 delicious flavours
- Made with only natural colours
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Starch, Gelatine, Acid (Malic Acid), Concentrated Apple Juice, Colours (Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon, Paprika Extract, Lutein, Curcumin), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Citrates), Palm Oil, Flavourings
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Approx. 6-7 portions per pack
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Sour Patch Kids products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 8 sweets (24 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1388 kJ
|333 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|326 kcal
|78 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|0.2 g
|< 0.1 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|0.1 g
|< 0.1 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|77 g
|18 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|63 g
|15 g
|90 g
|Protein
|2.8 g
|0.7 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.04 g
|0.01 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020