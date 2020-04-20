By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

Maynards Sour Patch Kids 160G

£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

New

Each 8 sweets (24g) contains
  • Energy333 kJ 78 kcal
    4%
  • Fat<0.1 g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1 g
    <1%
  • Sugars15 g
    17%
  • Salt0.01 g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1388 kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour gums with a sour sugar coating.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • This large 160g bag is perfect for sharing with friends and family: they're sweet, then sour, then gone!
  • Green Dot
  • Sour Patch Kids are 'Sour then Sweet' fruit flavoured gums
  • These mischievous little characters come in a range of 5 delicious flavours
  • Made with only natural colours
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Starch, Gelatine, Acid (Malic Acid), Concentrated Apple Juice, Colours (Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon, Paprika Extract, Lutein, Curcumin), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Citrates), Palm Oil, Flavourings

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Approx. 6-7 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Sour Patch Kids products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 8 sweets (24 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1388 kJ333 kJ8400 kJ /
-326 kcal78 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 0.2 g< 0.1 g70 g
of which Saturates 0.1 g< 0.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate 77 g18 g260 g
of which Sugars 63 g15 g90 g
Protein 2.8 g0.7 g50 g
Salt 0.04 g0.01 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

