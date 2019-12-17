Tahira Poultry Frankfurters Hot & Spicy 330G

Product Description
- Frankfurters Hot & Spicy
- Product of mechanically separated meat (turkey & chicken)
- All halal ingredients
- Pack size: 330g
Information
Ingredients
Mechanically Separated Poultry Meat (40% Turkey, 22% Chicken), Chicken Fat with Skin, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Antioxidant: E450, E315, Vegetable Powder (Beetroot), Dextrose, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Spices, Preservative: E250, Beefprotein, Spice Extracts, Smoke
Storage
Keep refrigerated max +7ºC
Name and address
- Tahira Foods Limited,
- Alperton House,
- Bridgewater Road,
- Alperton,
- HA0 1EH,
- UK.
Net Contents
330g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|955 KJ
|-
|230 kcal
|Fat
|18g
|of which saturates
|5,2g
|Carbohydrates
|4,7g
|of which sugars
|< 0,5g
|Proteine
|12g
|Salt
|1,8g
