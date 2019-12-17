By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tahira Poultry Frankfurters Hot & Spicy 330G

Tahira Poultry Frankfurters Hot & Spicy 330G
£ 1.50
£0.46/100g

Product Description

  • Frankfurters Hot & Spicy
  • Product of mechanically separated meat (turkey & chicken)
  • All halal ingredients
  • Pack size: 330g

Information

Ingredients

Mechanically Separated Poultry Meat (40% Turkey, 22% Chicken), Chicken Fat with Skin, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Antioxidant: E450, E315, Vegetable Powder (Beetroot), Dextrose, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Spices, Preservative: E250, Beefprotein, Spice Extracts, Smoke

Storage

Keep refrigerated max +7ºC

Name and address

  • Tahira Foods Limited,
  • Alperton House,
  • Bridgewater Road,
  • Alperton,
  • HA0 1EH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

330g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 955 KJ
-230 kcal
Fat 18g
of which saturates 5,2g
Carbohydrates4,7g
of which sugars < 0,5g
Proteine12g
Salt 1,8g

