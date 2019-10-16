By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Chocolate Bar 120G

5(1)Write a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Chocolate Bar 120G
£ 1.50
£1.25/100g
Be Treatwise. Per 15g Contains
  • Energy350 kJ 84 kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars7.3g
    8%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2330 kJ/560 kcal

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (38%) and Biscuit Pieces (12%)

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Delicious cream-filled Oreo cookie pieces smothered in smooth Cadbury milk chocolate
  • Generous 120g bar - perfect for sharing with friends and family
  • Made with a Glass and a Half of fresh milk
  • Packed in our special easy-open, easy close wrapper
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour, Dried Whey (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Dried Cream, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithin, E476), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulators (E501, Sodium Bicarbonate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23%

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

8 Portions per bar

Name and address

  Mondelez UK,
  PO Box 7008,
  Birmingham,
  B30 2PT.
  Mondelez Ireland,
  Malahide Road,

Return to

  We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  Coolock,
  Dublin 5.
  www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 3 Chunks (15g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2330 kJ/560 kcal350 kJ/84 kcal8400 kJ/2000 kcal
Fat 35.5g5.3g70g
of which Saturates 20.0g3.0g20g
Carbohydrate 53.5g8.0g260g
of which Sugars 48.5g7.3g90g
Fibre 0.8g0.1g-
Protein 6.0g0.9g50g
Salt 0.43g0.06g6g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Actually quite delicious

5 stars

Actually quite delicious

