Tilda Giant Wild Rice 250G

- Energy916 kJ 216 kcal11%
- Fat0.6g<1%
- Saturates0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.6g<1%
- Salt<0.03g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy dry/uncooked rice Per 100g
Product Description
- Giant Wild Rice
- Found only in small quantities and known as the 'caviar of grains', Giant Wild Rice is a North American aquatic grass with long slender edible seeds.
- Loved for its delicious taste and valued for its nutritional properties, this versatile rice adds texture and flavour to salads, pilafs, soups and stuffings.
- Giant Wild Rice is higher in protein than other wholegrains and is a good source of fibre.
- For half a century we've been passionate about bringing great quality rice to the heart of every home and the centre of every table.
- Our love for rice means we never compromise; only exceptional is ever good enough to carry our name.
- Your kitchen deserves the best; trust us to bring you rice from around the world that you'll always be proud to serve
- Genuine goodness
- Wholegrain rice
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Giant Wild Rice
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: How to cook a two person portion:
1. Place 125g of Giant Wild Rice in a large saucepan and stir in 450ml of boiling water.
2. Return to the boil, cover and simmer for 45-50 minutes until the grains have popped.
3. Take off the heat and keep the pan covered for a further 5 minutes then fork through the grains adding a knob of butter if liked.
To shorten the cooking time, cover generously in boiling water and soak overnight.
Drain and cook as above using 300ml of water for 20 minutes.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|dry/uncooked rice Per 100g
|dry/uncooked rice Per 60g
|Energy (kJ)
|1527
|916
|Energy (kcal)
|360
|216
|Fat
|1.0g
|0.6g
|(of which saturates)
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|73.2g
|43.9g
|(of which sugars)
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|2.2g
|Protein
|12.8g
|7.7g
|Salt
|<0.03g
|<0.03g
