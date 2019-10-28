By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Popchips Bbq Popped Potato Chips 23G

5(1)Write a review
Popchips Bbq Popped Potato Chips 23G
£ 0.85
£3.70/100g

Offer

Per bag, 23g
  • Energy405kJ 97kcal
    -%
  • Fat3.6g
    -%
  • Saturates0.3g
    -%
  • Sugars2.1g
    -%
  • Salt0.49g
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1759kj

Product Description

  • Barbeque popped potato chips
  • Hungry for more? Pop over to: popchips.co.uk
  • Half the fat of fried crisps*
  • * 50% less fat per 23g serving
  • This is a no-fry zone.
  • Boiling in oil used to be something you did to your enemies. But crisp makers do it to potatoes. They must really hate potatoes. We don't, we love them. We take potatoes, add heat and pressure, then pop! It's a perfectly seasoned chip that tastes as good as fried. So eat popchips, and feel the love in every bite.
  • Barbeque popchips 3.6g
  • Regular fried potato crisps 7.3g
  • 97 calories (405 kj) per bag
  • Popped not fried
  • Naturally delicious
  • The tangiest bbq this side of Texas
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial anything
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 23g

Information

Ingredients

54% Dried Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Seasoning (Sugar, Whey Powder [Milk], Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Oak Smoked Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Spices, Acid: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract), Rice Flour, Potato Starch

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Popped in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Popchips,
  • The Motherchip,
  • 7 Lyric Square,
  • London,
  • W6 0ED.

Return to

  • Fancy a chip chat?
  • 0800 0196 193
  • snackers@popchips.co.uk
  • Popchips,
  • The Motherchip,
  • 7 Lyric Square,
  • London,
  • W6 0ED.

Net Contents

23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 23g
Energy 1759kj405kj
-420kcal97kcal
Fat 15g3.6g
of which saturates 1.4g0.3g
Carbohydrates62g14g
of which sugars 8.7g2.1g
Fibre 3.9g0.9g
Protein 5.7g1.3g
Salt 2.1g0.49g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The Ultimate Treat

5 stars

The Ultimate Treat. 90 calories. Come in perfect single packs. Not only that, delivered right to your door by Tesco.

Usually bought next

Tesco Olive Roll

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Offer

Creamfields Uht Skimmed Milk 1 Litre

£ 0.52
£0.52/litre

Nissin Soba Teriyaki Instant Noodles 90G

£ 1.40
£1.56/100g

Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Oats & Honey Bar 42G

£ 0.60
£1.43/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here