Popchips Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips 23G
- Energy397kJ 95kcal-%
- Fat3.4g-%
- Saturates0.4g-%
- Sugars1.0g-%
- Salt0.45g-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1727kj
Product Description
- Sour cream & onion popped potato chips
- Hungry for more? Pop over to: popchips.co.uk
- Half the fat of fried crisps*
- * 50% less fat per 23g serving
- This is a no-fry zone.
- Boiling in oil used to be something you did to your enemies. But crisp makers do it to potatoes. They must really hate potatoes. We don't, we love them. We take potatoes, add heat and pressure, then pop! It's a perfectly seasoned chip that tastes as good as fried. So eat popchips, and feel the love in every bite.
- Sour cream & onion popchips 3.4g
- Regular fried potato crisps 7.3g
- 95 calories (397 kj) per bag
- Popped not fried
- Naturally delicious
- The dip's already in the chip
- Gluten free
- No artificial anything
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 23G
Information
Ingredients
59% Dried Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Seasoning (Onion Powder, Sour Cream Powder [Milk], Whey Powder [Milk], Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid, Dried Parsley), Rice Flour, Potato Starch
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Popped in the EU
Name and address
- Popchips,
- The Motherchip,
- 7 Lyric Square,
- London,
- W6 0ED.
Return to
- Fancy a chip chat?
- 0800 0196 193
- snackers@popchips.co.uk
- Popchips,
- The Motherchip,
- 7 Lyric Square,
- London,
- W6 0ED.
Net Contents
23g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 23g
|Energy
|1727kj
|397kj
|-
|413kcal
|95kcal
|Fat
|15g
|3.4g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|61g
|15g
|of which sugars
|4.5g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|1.0g
|Protein
|6.1g
|1.4g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.45g
