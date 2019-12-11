By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fever-Tree Naturally Light Tonic Water 500Ml

5(114)Write a review
Fever-Tree Naturally Light Tonic Water 500Ml
£ 1.35
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Refreshingly Light Tonic Water
  • Using fruit sugars, we have developed this delicious reduced calorie tonic water. By blending subtle botanical flavours with spring water and quinine of the highest quality, it has the distinctive clean, crisp character of our Premium Indian Tonic Water but with 46% fewer calories.
  • Made with natural quinine
  • Delicious, low in calories and nothing artificial
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • Low in calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavours including Quinine

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight. Keep refrigerated after opening and consume within three days.

Warnings

  • WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Fevertree Limited,
  • 186-188 Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Fevertree Limited,
  • 186-188 Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL,
  • UK.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml):
Energy:63kJ, 15kcal
Total Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:3.8g
of which sugars:2.9g
Protein:0g
Salt:0g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

114 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

beware- sugar content

1 stars

Beware to anyone who cannot have sugar- this slimline tonic is not slimline. It contain sucrose. If you have diabetes please avoid or beware and check insulin required .it is not sugar free as expected

Refreshing and versatile

5 stars

I’ve tried this with a couple of different types of gin now and goes perfectly with all- so versatile and light, brings out the flavour of the gin and the tonic itself isn’t too overpowering unlike some of the cheaper brands. Love this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very light and enjoyable

5 stars

this tonic water is surprisingly light and goes with a variety of Gins. It is much more subtile than the "original"/stronger one and therefore a lovely alternative. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a Refreshing Boost

5 stars

It could be said that Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Tonic Water is a drink of dual-personality and here's why. There was a time when reaching for a non-alcoholic drink on a night out, left you feeling like the poor relation. That is no longer the case, as this recent scenario saw me pouring myself a glass of said tonic gently over ice. This is where that first personality surfaced - fun and effervescent it sat so gently in the mouth delivering an almost citrusy flavour. As I contemplated, I suddenly became aware of the hidden depths as the notes changed and delivered a powerful, almost bitter quinine shot. Drinking this tonic on its own gave me a hint as to that second personality, which emerged when I did what this drink was made for and that was to pair it with quality gin. This was a marriage made in heaven as the two complimented the other perfectly.The tonic watched slightly from the background allowing the flavours of the gin to shine through, but left me in no doubt that the one could not happen without the other. In the future I amy pause to consider whether I want to drink this on its own or with my tipple of choice but there will never be pause on which tonic to choose. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Only Fever-Tree will do!

5 stars

I am already a big fan of Fever-Tree tonics and don’t usually go for slimline tonics, so I was intrigued to try the new Refreshingly Light tonic water. Well I was not disappointed - it certainly is refreshing, either on it’s own or mixed with a favourite gin. I love marmalade gin and found that this was a perfect pairing! There is also no saccharine taste that you get with some low calorie products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A cut above the rest!

4 stars

This product simply oozes with quality and is the perfect companion for that perfect cocktail. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light and refreshing

5 stars

A great Yorkshire gin with grapefruit and rosemary with a hint of honey. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing and Crisp

5 stars

Great Light Tonic Water, you wouldn't know it was a Light tonic water. Having the Tonic Water chilled ensures that you get the most Refreshing and Crisp experience. Mixing this with Gin maximises the botanicals from both the Gin and the tonic water, more than any other tonic water I have had. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best tonic water to explore gins

5 stars

My usual go-to, the light refreshing taste retains the flavour of the gin and complements almost all brands. Brilliant with a vermouth and Armagnac too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product especially for those watchiir weigh!

5 stars

This version of tonic is ideal for those watching their weight! It provides everything the normal tonic does in respect of flavour etc but without the calories. As you would expect, the flavour of the gin still comes through when using this tonic and in fact more so! I'll definitely be using this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 114 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Fever Tree Light Mediterranean Tonic 500Ml

£ 1.35
£0.27/100ml

Offer

The Ice Co. Ice Cubes 2Kg

£ 1.00
£0.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here