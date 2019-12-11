By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fever-Tree Naturally Light Ginger Beer 500Ml

Fever-Tree Naturally Light Ginger Beer 500Ml
Product Description

  • Refreshingly Light™ Ginger Beer
  • Using fruit sugars, we have developed this delicious reduced calorie Ginger Beer. A brewed product that contains a unique blend of the finest gingers, subtle botanical flavours and spring water. Not too sweet on the palate, it has the long tasting ginger character of our Premium Ginger Beer but with 48% fewer calories.
  • Made with natural flavours including natural gingers
  • Delicious and low in calories
  • Contains natural flavours and no artificial sweeteners
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • Low in calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Ginger Root, Natural Ginger Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Acid: Tartaric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight.Keep refrigerated after opening and consume within three days. Best before end - see below.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Product may separate naturally.
  • Gently invert before serving.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml):
Energy:81kJ, 19kcal
Total Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:4.9g
of which sugars:4.0g
Protein:0g
Salt:0g

Safety information

WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.

132 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Delicious

5 stars

Bit more expensive than other brands but delicious

Great taste

5 stars

Makes a great mixer, I used it to make a zingy rum cocktail. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing and subtle

4 stars

A refreshing taste of ginger without being overly sweet unlike some ginger beers. Thirst quenching on it's own and as a mixer, eg Moscow Mule [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Alternative to Ginger Ale

4 stars

Got this to mix with Whiskey as something different from Ginger Ale. As described it is light but has a good fiery ginger warmth in the mouth. Great mixed with Whiskey and squeeze of lime. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Zingy ...

5 stars

I choose this ginger beer because it had a light option and used it with Spiced Rum. It made a great long drink with plenty of ice and a good squeeze of lime, refreshingly spicy and a perfect drink for a hot summers evening. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bourbon Ginger Beer

5 stars

A great refreshing drink by itself, with ice. It makes a great Foghorn: 50ml of good gin, 100ml of Premium Ginger Beer plus ice and a slice of lime. Excellent. But my favourite of all is with a good Bourbon. I used 50ml of Woodford Reserve, 100ml of Premium Ginger Beer and ice. Superb. The subtle flavour of ginger enhances the Bourbon. A cool long drink, ideal in our hot summer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wonderfully gentle and warming

5 stars

I love anything that is ginger based and I decided to try one bottle on its own and one with a high quality rhubarb gin. On its own it is indeed light and refreshing, has a gentle warmth of ginger and is wonderful to drink if you happen to be the designated driver. With a good rhubarb gin it is as if both drinks come alive to produce a fantastic drink that for me is so much better than a rhubarb and ginger gin and tonic, but be careful as they are very easy to drink! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fiery with a long finish...

5 stars

Superb ginger beer. Clean and crisp with a big kick. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dont see the need for the "refreshingy light" part

5 stars

Ginger Beer with a bite! Reminds me of how ginger beer used to be slight lingering burn at the back of the throat replaced by a ginger root taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing and a little fiery

5 stars

Bought this having a like of the taste of ginger. This has a lovely flavour, is a refreshing drink on its own with ice or equally acting as a mixer with Whisky. I can honestly say that I will be buying again and that I really enjoyed this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

