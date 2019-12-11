Fever-Tree Naturally Light Ginger Beer 500Ml

Delicious
Bit more expensive than other brands but delicious
Great taste
Makes a great mixer, I used it to make a zingy rum cocktail. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing and subtle
A refreshing taste of ginger without being overly sweet unlike some ginger beers. Thirst quenching on it's own and as a mixer, eg Moscow Mule [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Alternative to Ginger Ale
Got this to mix with Whiskey as something different from Ginger Ale. As described it is light but has a good fiery ginger warmth in the mouth. Great mixed with Whiskey and squeeze of lime. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Zingy ...
I choose this ginger beer because it had a light option and used it with Spiced Rum. It made a great long drink with plenty of ice and a good squeeze of lime, refreshingly spicy and a perfect drink for a hot summers evening. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bourbon Ginger Beer
A great refreshing drink by itself, with ice. It makes a great Foghorn: 50ml of good gin, 100ml of Premium Ginger Beer plus ice and a slice of lime. Excellent. But my favourite of all is with a good Bourbon. I used 50ml of Woodford Reserve, 100ml of Premium Ginger Beer and ice. Superb. The subtle flavour of ginger enhances the Bourbon. A cool long drink, ideal in our hot summer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wonderfully gentle and warming
I love anything that is ginger based and I decided to try one bottle on its own and one with a high quality rhubarb gin. On its own it is indeed light and refreshing, has a gentle warmth of ginger and is wonderful to drink if you happen to be the designated driver. With a good rhubarb gin it is as if both drinks come alive to produce a fantastic drink that for me is so much better than a rhubarb and ginger gin and tonic, but be careful as they are very easy to drink! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fiery with a long finish...
Superb ginger beer. Clean and crisp with a big kick. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Dont see the need for the "refreshingy light" part
Ginger Beer with a bite! Reminds me of how ginger beer used to be slight lingering burn at the back of the throat replaced by a ginger root taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing and a little fiery
Bought this having a like of the taste of ginger. This has a lovely flavour, is a refreshing drink on its own with ice or equally acting as a mixer with Whisky. I can honestly say that I will be buying again and that I really enjoyed this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]