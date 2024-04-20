Jacksons Multigrain Brown Bloomer 800G

Multigrain Brown Bread Win every day! Cash prizes for Great British breaks visit JACKSONSOFYORKSHIREWIN.CO.UK Keep receipt to enter! UK, 18+, Opens 19/08/24-13/10/24. Grand Prize Draw Period: 14/10/24-27/10/24. Purchase & internet required. To enter prize draws, buy Jacksons of Yorkshire bread promo pack, visit jacksonsofyorkshirewin.co.uk, enter details, answer question & upload receipt. Entries 19/08/24-13/10/24 submitted to daily & Grand Prize draws. Grand Prize: £2,000 paid via BACS. Daily prizes: 56 x £200 paid via BACS. Each product purchased per receipt = 1 entry, max 3 products per receipt. Max 1 overall entry (receipt upload) per person/day. Retain receipt. Max 1 daily prize per person. Exclusions & full T&Cs: jacksonsofyorkshirewin.co.uk/terms

We wear the Yorkshire rose with pride. Where generations of Jacksons bakers have dedicated themselves to early mornings, hard graft and hot ovens to produce the loaf of champions. Since 1851, Unmistakably Jacksons.

Bakers of Champion Bread A Tasty Blend of Wheat, Barley & Oats Our Bread is Palm Oil Free Soya free Source of fibre Source of protein No artificial preservatives Vegetarian and vegan friendly

Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with added Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin*], Water, Mixed Grains [Malted Wheat Flakes, Barley Flakes, Jumbo Oats, Malted Kibbled Wheat] (15.0%), Wheat Protein, Barley Flour (4.7%), Yeast, Brown Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Dried Wheat Sourdough, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Fermented Wheat Flour, Emulsifiers [E472(e), E471], Flour Treatment Agent (E300), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour, *Nutrients added by law

Allergy Information

May also contain other Gluten containing Cereals Rye and Spelt. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

800g ℮

