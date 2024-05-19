Jacksons Soft White Bloomer 800G

Jacksons Soft White Bloomer 800G

4.8(17)
£1.75

£0.22/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

White BreadWin Every DayCash prizes for Great British BreaksWe love a Yorkshire getaway, where would your Great British break be?Visit JACKSONSOFYORKSHIREWIN.CO.UKKeep Receipt to Enter!UK, 18+. Opens 19/08/24-13/10/24. Grand prize draw period: 14/10/24-27/10/24. Purchase & internet required. To enter prize draws, buy Jacksons of Yorkshire bread promo pack, visit jacksonsofyorkshirewin.co.uk, enter details, answer question & upload receipt. Entries 19/08/24-13/10/24 submitted to daily & grand prize draws. Grand prize: £2,000 paid via BACS. Daily prizes: 56 x £200 paid via BACS. Each product purchased per receipt = 1 entry, max 3 products per receipt. Max 1 overall entry (receipt upload) per person/day. Retain receipt. Max 1 daily prize per person. Exclusions & full T&Cs: jacksonsofyorkshirewin.co.uk/terms
We wear the Yorkshire rose with pride. Where generations of Jacksons bakers have dedicated themselves to early mornings, hard graft and hot ovens to produce the loaf of champions.Since 1851, unmistakably Jacksons.
Bakers of Champion BreadOur Bread is Palm Oil FreeSoya freeSource of proteinNo artificial preservativesVegetarian and vegan friendly
Pack size: 800G
Source of protein

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with added Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin*], Water, Dried Wheat Sourdough (2.6%), Yeast, Salt, Wheat Protein, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Fermented Wheat Flour, Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers [E471, E472(e)], Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (E300), Wheat Flour, *Nutrients added by law

Allergy Information

May also contain other Gluten containing Cereals Barley, Oats, Rye and Spelt. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Preservatives

