Lyons Viscount Mint Chocolate Biscuit 7 Pack 98G

These actually taste just like they did back. In the 80's, absolutely love them,
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Chocolate Flavoured Coating (31%) (Sugar, Palm Oil, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Sal, Shea, Illipe, Mango Kernel, Kokum, (various quantities)), Whey and Whey Derivatives (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476)), Mint Filling (17%) (Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Natural Mint and Peppermint Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Icing Sugar, Sugar, Whey and Whey Derivatives (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt
To keep me fresh for longer, once opened, store in an airtight container.
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 14g
|%RI* per 14g
|RI* Adults
|Energy kJ
|2194
|307
|4
|8400
|Energy kcal
|525
|73.5
|4
|2000
|Fat g
|28.5
|4.0
|6
|70
|of which Saturates g
|15.3
|2.1
|11
|20
|Carbohydrates g
|61.6
|8.6
|3
|260
|of which Sugars g
|38.2
|5.3
|6
|90
|Fibre g
|1.8
|0.3
|Protein g
|4.5
|0.6
|1
|50
|Salt g
|0.5
|0.1
|2
|6
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
