Lyons Viscount Mint Chocolate Biscuit 7 Pack 98G

image 1 of Lyons Viscount Mint Chocolate Biscuit 7 Pack 98G
£ 0.69
£0.70/100g
Each 14g serving contains
  • Energy307kJ 73.5kcal
    4%
  • Fat4g
    6%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Biscuit base with a mint flavoured filling covered in a chocolate flavoured coating.
  • "Ooh 7 baked biscuits with a Mint Cream layer covered in a smooth milk chocolate flavoured coating."
  • No artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives
  • Non GM ingredients
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 98g

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Chocolate Flavoured Coating (31%) (Sugar, Palm Oil, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Sal, Shea, Illipe, Mango Kernel, Kokum, (various quantities)), Whey and Whey Derivatives (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476)), Mint Filling (17%) (Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Natural Mint and Peppermint Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Icing Sugar, Sugar, Whey and Whey Derivatives (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Barley, Oats

Storage

To keep me fresh for longer, once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

14g = 1 biscuit

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you with comments or suggestions
  • Consumer Services,
  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • 0151 676 2352
  • consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
  • www.burtonsbiscuits.com

Net Contents

98g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 14g%RI* per 14gRI* Adults
Energy kJ219430748400
Energy kcal52573.542000
Fat g28.54.0670
of which Saturates g15.32.11120
Carbohydrates g61.68.63260
of which Sugars g38.25.3690
Fibre g1.80.3
Protein g4.50.6150
Salt g0.50.126
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
14g = 1 biscuit----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Gem's

5 stars

These actually taste just like they did back. In the 80's, absolutely love them,

