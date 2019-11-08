By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 4 British Beef Steak Burgers 454G

3(16)Write a review
Tesco Finest 4 British Beef Steak Burgers 454G
£ 3.00
£6.61/kg
One burger
  • Energy860kJ 206kcal
    10%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 869kJ / 208kcal

Product Description

  • 6 British beef steak mince burgers, lightly seasoned.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Finest Beef Quarter Pounders
  • Succulent British beef, simply seasoned with sea salt and black pepper. Gluten free.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Made with Scotch beef
  • Made from fresh and frozen meat
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (94%), Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Water, Dried Onion, Sea Salt, Spices, Sugar, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Black Pepper.

for Scotch:

Scotch Beef PGI (94%), Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Water, Dried Onion, Sea Salt, Spices, Sugar, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Black Pepper.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per grill cooking instructions above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results, grill.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Ensure product is cooked thoroughly until the juices run clear and there is no raw meat inside. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium-high grill for 12-14 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-20mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from U.K., Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen grilled according to instructions Per 100gWhen grilled according to instructions One burger (99g**)% RI*
Energy 869kJ / 208kcal860kJ / 206kcal10%
Fat 11.7g11.6g17%
of which saturates 5.0g5.0g25%
Carbohydrate 3.9g3.9g
of which sugars 0.4g0.4g<1%
Fibre 0.5g0.5g
Protein 21.5g21.3g
Salt 0.8g0.8g13%
This pack contains 4 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
**When grilled according to instructions 454g pack typically weighs 396g---

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Okay but why add dextrose/sugar to the ingredients

3 stars

Okay but why add dextrose/sugar to the ingredients. Totally not needed.

Good quality, very tasty. Will always have some ha

5 stars

Good quality, very tasty. Will always have some handy in freezer.

Lovely burgers, juicy, meaty (seriously, theirs mo

5 stars

Lovely burgers, juicy, meaty (seriously, theirs more beef in this than a lot of burgers on offer at Tesco), and worth your money. I've paid double for burgers in the past and I find these better.

No complaints here

5 stars

Always great quality and taste delicious. From a very meat-fussy family.

Good Burger

4 stars

Good standard burger. As expected

Gristle and cartilage

1 stars

Can't be "finest" when there are pieces of gristle and cartilage in the burger. Really not acceptable and not the first time we have come across this is these burgers.

Very good burgers

5 stars

Very nice wheat/gluten free burgers, delicious :)

Very disappointing. Full of gristle. Never again

2 stars

Very disappointing. Full of gristle. Never again.

Quality has definitely slipped badly.

2 stars

I have bought these regularly in the past as they are lean, very tasty and do not shrink on the grill. However, the last two packs bought have contained dozens of pieces of gristle and small bone chips. After the first few mouthfuls, they all went in the bin. Will not be buying again until quality improves.

Bad

1 stars

Bad quality meat. Every bite had a strain of cartilage in it. Would not buy again.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Brioche Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.24/each

Tesco Large Seeded Burger Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.18/each

Warburtons White Bistro Brioche Bun 4 Pack

£ 1.35
£0.34/each

Tesco Soft White Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.69
£0.12/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here