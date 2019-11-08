Tesco Finest 4 British Beef Steak Burgers 454G

Okay but why add dextrose/sugar to the ingredients
Okay but why add dextrose/sugar to the ingredients. Totally not needed.
Good quality, very tasty. Will always have some ha
Good quality, very tasty. Will always have some handy in freezer.
Lovely burgers, juicy, meaty (seriously, theirs mo
Lovely burgers, juicy, meaty (seriously, theirs more beef in this than a lot of burgers on offer at Tesco), and worth your money. I've paid double for burgers in the past and I find these better.
No complaints here
Always great quality and taste delicious. From a very meat-fussy family.
Good Burger
Good standard burger. As expected
Gristle and cartilage
Can't be "finest" when there are pieces of gristle and cartilage in the burger. Really not acceptable and not the first time we have come across this is these burgers.
Very good burgers
Very nice wheat/gluten free burgers, delicious :)
Very disappointing. Full of gristle. Never again
Very disappointing. Full of gristle. Never again.
Quality has definitely slipped badly.
I have bought these regularly in the past as they are lean, very tasty and do not shrink on the grill. However, the last two packs bought have contained dozens of pieces of gristle and small bone chips. After the first few mouthfuls, they all went in the bin. Will not be buying again until quality improves.
Bad
Bad quality meat. Every bite had a strain of cartilage in it. Would not buy again.