Foresight Pease Pudding 410G

5(5)Write a review
Foresight Pease Pudding 410G
£ 0.80
£1.96/kg

Product Description

  • Pease Pudding
  • Ready cooked
  • Pack size: 410g

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Yellow Split Peas (95%), Water, Salt, Natural Turmeric Flavouring, Paprika Extract

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days Unused product is not suitable for freezing. Best Before End: See End of Can.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently. Do not boil.

Preparation and Usage

  • Vegetable. Traditionally served hot with boiled meat.
  • Try it also, hot or cold, with any meat or fish.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee of Quality: If you are not completely satisfied, please contact us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

410g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer (1/3 Can)
Energy 412kJ/97kcal565kJ/134kcal
Fat 0.7g1.0g
Of which Saturates 0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrates15.9g21.8g
Of which Sugars 0.5g0.7g
Fibre 1.7g2.3g
Protein 6.0g8.2g
Salt 0.50g0.69g

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Get it back on your shelves please

5 stars

Yes - this is real pease pudding, how it should be and we need you to get it back and available for home delivery URGENTLY. I've just reported another customer for asking for its return, when I meant to endorse it - so that's 2 of us who need it back - in fact several of us.

I’ve bought this many years. Only to be told the R

5 stars

I’ve bought this many years. Only to be told the Romford branch doesn’t sell it anymore.

very nice lovely

5 stars

very nice lovely

get it back onto the shelves

5 stars

very good quality, you eat it with saveloys and boiled bacon, so when are going to get it back onto the shelves its been ages and I have had to shop elsewhere for it.

Foresight Pease Pudding is the best

5 stars

Foresight Pease Pudding is the best

