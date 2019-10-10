Foresight Pease Pudding 410G

Get it back on your shelves please
Yes - this is real pease pudding, how it should be and we need you to get it back and available for home delivery URGENTLY. I've just reported another customer for asking for its return, when I meant to endorse it - so that's 2 of us who need it back - in fact several of us.
I’ve bought this many years. Only to be told the R
I’ve bought this many years. Only to be told the Romford branch doesn’t sell it anymore.
very nice lovely
very nice lovely
get it back onto the shelves
very good quality, you eat it with saveloys and boiled bacon, so when are going to get it back onto the shelves its been ages and I have had to shop elsewhere for it.
Foresight Pease Pudding is the best
Foresight Pease Pudding is the best