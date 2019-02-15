By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Farrow's Giant Marrow Fat Peas 300G

Farrow's Giant Marrow Fat Peas 300G
£ 0.55
£3.06/kg

Product Description

  • Marrowfat Processed Peas in Water, with Sugar & Salt.
  • Farrow's have been producing Britain's finest giant Marrowfat peas since 1929. They're grown and packed with care to bring you the tastiest Marrowfats you can put on your plate. Fantastic with fish and chips, perfect with pies and you haven't had proper pea and ham soup until you've had it with Farrow's.
  • British grown & packed since 1929
  • 1 of your 5 a-day
  • 5 a day portion size = half a can
  • Made with pulses
  • High in fibre
  • Low in sugar
  • Naturally low in fat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g
Information

Ingredients

Marrowfat Processed Peas, Water, Sugar, Salt, Colours (E101, E133), Mint Flavouring

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently whilst stirring. Do not boil.

Produce of

Product of the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Guarantee of Quality
  • If you are not completely satisfied, please contact us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • www.princesgroup.com

Drained weight

180g

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g drainedPer 1/2 can drained serving
Energy 448kJ402kJ
-106kcal95kcal
Fat0.6g0.5g
(of which saturates)0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate14.9g13.4g
(of which sugars)1.2g1.1g
Fibre6.2g5.6g
Protein7.2g6.5g
Salt0.47g0.43g
This pack contains 2 servings--

Very good quality

Very good quality

