Crosse And Blackwell Hunger Breaks All Day Breakfast Beans 395G

Crosse And Blackwell Hunger Breaks All Day Breakfast Beans 395G
£ 1.60
£4.06/kg

Product Description

  • Baked beans in tomato sauce with sausages, button mushrooms, chopped pork and egg nuggets with cereal and bacon
  • For an all day tasty filler with:
  • Baked beans, sausages, mushrooms, pork & egg nuggets, bacon
  • Pack size: 395g

Information

Ingredients

Beans (29%), Tomatoes (23%), Water, Pork Sausages (14%), Mushrooms (6%), Bacon & Egg Bites (5%), Bacon Slice (3%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika, Flavourings, Paprika Extract, Pork Sausages contain: Pork (65%), Water, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork Rind, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Spice and Herb Extracts, Bacon & Egg Bites contain: Pork (38%), Egg (25%), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Smoked Bacon (Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (E250, E252), Antioxidant (E301)), Rapeseed Oil, Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Spices, Flavouring, Milk, Maize Starch, Potato Powder, Sugar Beet Fibre, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Starch, Smoke Flavouring, Spice and Herb Extracts, Sugar, Colour (Carmine), Onion Powder, Bacon Slice contains: Pork (86%), Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Acidity Regulators (E262, E325), Emulsifiers (E450, E451), Antioxidant (E301), Preservative (E250)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not boil.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee of Quality
  • If you are not completely satisfied, please contact us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.princesgroup.com

Net Contents

395g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Can Serving
Energy491kJ/117kcal1941kJ/463kcal
Fat4.5g17.8g
of which saturates1.5g6.0g
Carbohydrate11.2g44.2g
of which sugars3.1g12.2g
Fibre3.2g12.6g
Protein6.4g25.3g
Salt0.87g3.44g
This pack contains 1 serving--

My husband likes them as a change from venison bur

5 stars

My husband likes them as a change from venison burgers as breakfast. Good quality, nice taste. WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO RESTOCK THEM?

