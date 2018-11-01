Crosse And Blackwell Hunger Breaks All Day Breakfast Beans 395G

My husband likes them as a change from venison bur
My husband likes them as a change from venison burgers as breakfast. Good quality, nice taste. WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO RESTOCK THEM?
Beans (29%), Tomatoes (23%), Water, Pork Sausages (14%), Mushrooms (6%), Bacon & Egg Bites (5%), Bacon Slice (3%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika, Flavourings, Paprika Extract, Pork Sausages contain: Pork (65%), Water, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork Rind, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Spice and Herb Extracts, Bacon & Egg Bites contain: Pork (38%), Egg (25%), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Smoked Bacon (Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (E250, E252), Antioxidant (E301)), Rapeseed Oil, Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Spices, Flavouring, Milk, Maize Starch, Potato Powder, Sugar Beet Fibre, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Starch, Smoke Flavouring, Spice and Herb Extracts, Sugar, Colour (Carmine), Onion Powder, Bacon Slice contains: Pork (86%), Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Acidity Regulators (E262, E325), Emulsifiers (E450, E451), Antioxidant (E301), Preservative (E250)
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See End of Can
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not boil.
This pack contains 1 serving
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
395g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Can Serving
|Energy
|491kJ/117kcal
|1941kJ/463kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|17.8g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|11.2g
|44.2g
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|12.2g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|12.6g
|Protein
|6.4g
|25.3g
|Salt
|0.87g
|3.44g
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019