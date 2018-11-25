By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Harry Ramsdens Mushy Peas 300G

5(1)Write a review
Harry Ramsdens Mushy Peas 300G
£ 0.55
£1.84/kg

Product Description

  • Mushy processed peas
  • At Harry Ramsden's we've known since 1928 what it takes to make perfect fish & chips. Our mushy peas are lovingly created to bring you the perfect accompaniment!
  • World famous fish & chips
  • 5 a day portion size = 1/2 can
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Processed Peas (95%), Water, Sugar, Salt, Colours (Riboflavin, Brilliant Blue)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently. Do not boil.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX.

Return to

  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX.
  • www.harryramsdens.co.uk

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 1/2 can
Energy 308kJ463kJ
-73kcal110kcal
Fat 0.3g0.5g
of which saturates 0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrates11.5g17.2g
of which sugars 1.8g2.7g
Fibre 2.9g4.4g
Protein 4.6g6.9g
Salt 0.52g0.78g
This pack contains 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

relly nice

5 stars

these are really nice mushy peas great with a good fish and chips the only brand I like.

Usually bought next

Tesco Tartare Sauce 175G

£ 0.55
£0.31/100g

Offer

Colman's Tartare Sauce 144G

£ 1.00
£0.69/100g

Tesco British Garden Peas In Water 290G

£ 0.40
£2.29/kg

Branston Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 4 X 410G

£ 2.00
£1.22/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here