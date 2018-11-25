Harry Ramsdens Mushy Peas 300G

relly nice
these are really nice mushy peas great with a good fish and chips the only brand I like.
Rehydrated Processed Peas (95%), Water, Sugar, Salt, Colours (Riboflavin, Brilliant Blue)
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See can end.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently. Do not boil.
This pack contains 2 servings
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 1/2 can
|Energy
|308kJ
|463kJ
|-
|73kcal
|110kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|11.5g
|17.2g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|4.4g
|Protein
|4.6g
|6.9g
|Salt
|0.52g
|0.78g
|-
|-
