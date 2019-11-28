By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Branston Beans & Sausages 405G

5(1)Write a review
Branston Beans & Sausages 405G
£ 1.00
£2.47/kg
Each 1/2 can serving (202.5g) contains
  • Energy861kJ 205kcal
    10%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars10.7g
    12%
  • Salt1.54g
    26%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Baked Beans with Pork Sausages in Tomato Sauce
  • Our Classic Baked Beans, in a delicious rich and tasty tomato sauce with real pork sausages are the perfect way to make any meal time special. Try with toast, jacket potatoes or with your evening meal.
  • 1 of your 5 a-day
  • In a rich and tasty tomato sauce
  • 5 a day: portion size: 1/2 can
  • Source of fibre and protein
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Pack size: 405g
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Beans (41%), Tomatoes (32%), Pork Sausages (16%) (Pork (66%), Water, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Salt, Lactose [Milk], Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Yeast Extract, Spice and Herbs Extracts, Beef Collagen Casing), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Paprika, White Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Fennel Seed, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not boil.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • UK Customer Quality Guarantee:
  • If you are not completely satisfied with the quality of this product, please write to:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.branstonbeans.co.uk

Net Contents

405g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can portion
Energy (kJ)426861
Energy (kal)101205
Fat (g)2.55.1
Of which saturates (g)0.81.6
Carbohydrate (g)12.224.7
Of which sugars (g)5.310.7
Fibre (g)3.87.7
Protein (g)5.611.2
Salt (g)0.761.54

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very filling with decent sized sausages. Normally

5 stars

Very filling with decent sized sausages. Normally you get a too runny sauce with tins like these but the Branston version has just the right consistency. Good value for money.

Usually bought next

Heinz Cream Of Tomato Soup 400G

£ 0.95
£0.24/100g

Offer

Branston Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 4 X 410G

£ 2.00
£1.22/kg

Heinz Ravioli In Tomato Sauce 400G

£ 1.25
£3.13/kg

Heinz Spaghetti & Sausages In Tomato Sauce 400G

£ 1.25
£3.13/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here