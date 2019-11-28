Branston Beans & Sausages 405G

Very filling with decent sized sausages. Normally
Very filling with decent sized sausages. Normally you get a too runny sauce with tins like these but the Branston version has just the right consistency. Good value for money.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Beans (41%), Tomatoes (32%), Pork Sausages (16%) (Pork (66%), Water, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Salt, Lactose [Milk], Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Yeast Extract, Spice and Herbs Extracts, Beef Collagen Casing), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Paprika, White Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Fennel Seed, Flavourings
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not boil.
This pack contains 2 servings
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
405g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can portion
|Energy (kJ)
|426
|861
|Energy (kal)
|101
|205
|Fat (g)
|2.5
|5.1
|Of which saturates (g)
|0.8
|1.6
|Carbohydrate (g)
|12.2
|24.7
|Of which sugars (g)
|5.3
|10.7
|Fibre (g)
|3.8
|7.7
|Protein (g)
|5.6
|11.2
|Salt (g)
|0.76
|1.54
