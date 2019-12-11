By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Batchelors Bigga Marrow Fat Bigga Peas 300G

Batchelors Bigga Marrow Fat Bigga Peas 300G
£ 0.40
£2.23/kg

Product Description

  • Marrowfat Processed Peas in Water, with Salt and Sugar
  • To see how versatile peas are, go to www.batchelorspeas.co.uk
  • 5 a day portion size 1/2 can drained.
  • Peas please!
  • Nothing beats the flavour of British peas. We source the very best so they're full of taste. They're great in many recipes but our bigga peas are the perfect partner for fish 'n' chips.
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • No. 1 in UK
  • Made with pulses
  • High in fibre
  • Low in sugar and fat
  • Vegetarian friendly
  • Pack size: 180g
  • High in fibre
  • Low in sugar
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Marrowfat Processed Peas, Water, Sugar, Salt, Colours (E101, E133), Mint Flavouring

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: It's easy peasy!

Hob
Instructions: It only takes a few minutes to heat me in a pot on the hob. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you are not completely satisfied, please contact us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.

Drained weight

180g

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g drainedPer 1/2 can drained serving
Energy 358kJ320kJ
-85kcal76kcal
Fat 0.6g0.5g
(of which saturates)0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate 11.8g10.6g
(of which sugars)1.7g1.5g
Fibre 5.0g4.5g
Protein 5.6g5.0g
Salt 0.45g0.41g
This pack contains 2 servings--

Very soft to eat,best ones

5 stars

