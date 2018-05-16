Heinz Baked Beans Curry 390G

- Energy760kJ 179kcal9%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 390kJ
Product Description
- Baked Beans in Curry Sauce
- Check out our beans recipes at Heinz.co.uk
- Beanz Meanz Heinz
- The sensational Beanz you grew up with, paired with bold flavours you'll want a bite of. When only the rich, vibrant taste of curry will do, why order in? Spice things up with a dish that always delivers.
- With absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, our curry baked beans don't just taste great, but are nutritious too; naturally high in fibre, high in protein and low in fat, as well as contributing to 1 of your 5 a day.
- Pack size: 390G
Information
Ingredients
Beans (52%), Tomatoes (25%), Water, Apple, Sugar, Curry Powder (contains Wheat, Mustard, Celery), Modified Cornflour, Salt, Colour - Plain Caramel, Herb Extract, Spice
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Mustard, Wheat
Storage
Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Heat gently in pan.
Number of uses
Servings per can - 2
Additives
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
Return to
- Get in touch
- Phone 0800 5285757
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- Or visit heinz.co.uk
- Please quote code on the can end.
Net Contents
390g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can
|%RI*
|Energy
|390kJ
|760kJ
|92kcal
|179kcal
|9%
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.6g
|1%
|- of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|15.4g
|30.0g
|11%
|- of which sugars
|7.0g
|13.7g
|15%
|Fibre
|4.3g
|8.4g
|Protein
|4.8g
|9.4g
|19%
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.0g
|17%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
