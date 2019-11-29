Tesco Beaujolais Rouge 75Cl

Great value Beaujolais!
Fragrant blend of cherry cranberry nose coupled with a flavoursome aftertaste. Drink with canapés, great with food or on its own. Excellent value!
Vile
The worst wine i have ever tasted one sip and it was poured down the sink tasted bitter and nasty horrible never again.
Nasty I hate it
Excellent value
A very pleasant easy drinking everyday wine at a sensible price.
Beaujolais 1016
This is a fresh straightforward red wine . It goes well with many meat dishes and cheesea. It represents excellent value [£4.50 - £6.00 }
Very good value
Very drinkable and thoroughly pleasing on the palate. Light red not too heavy on the tannins aftertaste. Friends and family enjoyed very much as easy drinking red are off to purchase their own. Enjoyable with or without food, and as suggested slight chill on this works well. Will be ordering much more of this.
A nice everyday wine
Good value for money, has a nice taste and goes well with everything
hard to find in our town
This wine is very hard to find in our area(small town in Highlands but could order online and have it delivered to the door free within 3 days fantastic service
Good Beaujolais
This wine is consistent. Light, very drinkable. Prefer it to Fleurie, mainly because if the price. At £4.49 you cannot go wrong.
A very good everyday wine
This Beaujolais is a great wine as an accompaniment with food or as an "everyday" drink. Lovely Gamay grape flavour with a blackcurrant taste. Can be slightly chilled or served at room temperature. It can accompany most food dishes.