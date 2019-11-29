By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Beaujolais Rouge 75Cl

4(24)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Beaujolais Rouge 75Cl
£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy368kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 294kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Beaujolais. Appellation Beaujolais Contrôlée. Product of France.
  • This is a vibrant wine with bright cherry colour and aromas of red currants. Medium bodied with juicy berry flavours and soft blackcurrant notes on the finish. Made from 100% Gamay grapes from vineyards in the classic region of Beaujolais, south Burgundy. Perfect on its own or with cured meats and cheeses. Try this wine slightly chilled to bring more delicate fresh fruit flavours.
  • Wine of France
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Bulk Wine(Gamay, Potassium Bicarbonate, Tannin, Sugar, Acacia Gum, Sulphur), Sulphur Dioxide.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A vibrant wine with bright flavours of cherry and red currants, with a soft fresh finish

Region of Origin

Burgundy

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

AVB (Alliance des Vignerons de Beaujolais)

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Gamay

Vinification Details

  • This Beaujolais was made using the traditional method for wines of this region. Carbonic Maceration gives the typical fresh red fruits, banana and bubblegum flavours that are found in this wine. Made from 100% Gamay grapes.

History

  • AVB (Alliance des Vignerons de Beaujolais) is a union of 5 Co-Operatives across Beaujolais; Cave d'Azé, Cave de Viré, Cave du Château de Chénas, Cave du Château des Loges and Cave des Vignerons des Pierres Dorées.

Regional Information

  • This wine comes from the famous Beaujolais region, south of Burgundy.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

This wine can be enjoyed now or carefully stored for up to 1 year from purchase. Store in a cool dry place. Once open, drink within two days.

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with Cured meats and cheeses.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Selected by:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Produced & bottled by:

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy294kJ / 71kcal368kJ / 89kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

24 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value Beaujolais!

4 stars

Fragrant blend of cherry cranberry nose coupled with a flavoursome aftertaste. Drink with canapés, great with food or on its own. Excellent value!

Vile

1 stars

The worst wine i have ever tasted one sip and it was poured down the sink tasted bitter and nasty horrible never again.

Nasty I hate it

1 stars

Nasty I hate it

Excellent value

4 stars

A very pleasant easy drinking everyday wine at a sensible price.

Beaujolais 1016

4 stars

This is a fresh straightforward red wine . It goes well with many meat dishes and cheesea. It represents excellent value [£4.50 - £6.00 }

Very good value

4 stars

Very drinkable and thoroughly pleasing on the palate. Light red not too heavy on the tannins aftertaste. Friends and family enjoyed very much as easy drinking red are off to purchase their own. Enjoyable with or without food, and as suggested slight chill on this works well. Will be ordering much more of this.

A nice everyday wine

4 stars

Good value for money, has a nice taste and goes well with everything

hard to find in our town

5 stars

This wine is very hard to find in our area(small town in Highlands but could order online and have it delivered to the door free within 3 days fantastic service

Good Beaujolais

5 stars

This wine is consistent. Light, very drinkable. Prefer it to Fleurie, mainly because if the price. At £4.49 you cannot go wrong.

A very good everyday wine

4 stars

This Beaujolais is a great wine as an accompaniment with food or as an "everyday" drink. Lovely Gamay grape flavour with a blackcurrant taste. Can be slightly chilled or served at room temperature. It can accompany most food dishes.

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

